Original title: Do not blindly cut off loans and limit loans, the two departments make moves to help the recovery of the cultural tourism industry

On July 25, the People’s Bank of China and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism jointly issued the “Notice on Financial Support for the Recovery and Development of the Culture and Tourism Industry” (hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”), which clearly stated that in order to support the recovery and development of the culture and tourism industry, six Big financial work measures, including continuing to increase financial support for the cultural and tourism industries, and providing differentiated financial services for cultural and tourism companies that have been greatly affected by the epidemic. In terms of specific measures, the “Notice” also proposes to actively support cultural and tourism enterprises to resist the impact of the epidemic, and not to blindly restrict, withdraw, or cut off loans. In the opinion of some tourism enterprises, the introduction of financial work measures will effectively ease the financial pressure of enterprises and help them tide over the difficulties.

The “Notice” proposes to continue to increase financial support for the cultural and tourism industries. Use monetary policy tools such as re-lending, re-discounting, and inclusive small and micro loan support tools to guide banking financial institutions to improve and strengthen credit services to cultural and tourism enterprises.

In addition, the “Notice” requires that efforts should be made to reduce the financing costs of cultural and tourism enterprises. Banking financial institutions should improve the pricing, risk transfer and sharing mechanisms for financial services to cultural and tourism enterprises, strengthen technological empowerment, and further improve the efficiency of financial services to cultural and tourism enterprises. And encourage cultural and tourism administrative departments at all levels to rely on existing funding channels to increase interest discount support for cultural and tourism enterprises affected by the epidemic.

“Confidence is more important than gold.” Gu Huimin, a professor at the School of Tourism Science of Beijing International Studies University, believes that the introduction of the policy not only “transfusion” blood for various cultural and tourism enterprises, but also builds confidence. As long as there is confidence, there will always be a way to overcome difficulties . “In the current situation where the cash flow of various cultural and tourism enterprises is relatively small, although the enterprises do not have the previous repayment ability, after the introduction of the policy, qualified enterprises will also receive financial support from the bank.” Gu Huimin said.

The “Notice” issued this time also proposes to provide differentiated financial services for cultural and tourism enterprises that have been greatly affected by the epidemic.

Specifically, the “Notice” proposes to provide guarantee services for the implementation of various financial support policies, and encourage qualified cultural and tourism financial service centers to initiate the establishment of industry bailout funds; for banking financial institutions, they must combine their own functional positioning. In accordance with the principle of marketization, actively support cultural and tourism enterprises to resist the impact of the epidemic by issuing new loans, extending or renewing loans, etc., and not blindly restricting loans, withdrawing loans, or cutting off loans.

At the end of June this year, at the regular press conference for the second quarter of 2022 held by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ma Li, deputy director of the Industrial Development Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism will work closely with the People's Bank of China, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and other departments to provide cultural and tourism enterprises to provide differentiated financial services. Gu Huimin said that the policy adopted this time is financial support, which is supported by economic means, and corresponding bailouts and relief are carried out according to the requirements of different enterprises for funds, but how to implement in reality may still need to be more complicated. Supported by systematic policies, it is necessary to understand what difficulties different companies are facing now, and to "prescribe the right medicine". In the opinion of Li Mengran, the media and public relations manager of Zhongxin Tourism Group, the "Notice" has paid attention to the financial pressure of travel agencies, and has helped the tourism industry develop in a sustainable, healthy and healthy way. It is believed that the implementation and further improvement of this policy can be practical and effective. To help the tourism industry relieve financial pressure. However, the follow-up results also depend on how banks, financial institutions and other entities implement these measures. encourage a variety of measures stable employees Affected by the epidemic, many professionals who were originally engaged in the cultural tourism industry have left, and the stability of practitioners in the industry is also related to the continued development of cultural tourism enterprises. According to the 2021 Statistical Bulletin on Culture and Tourism Development previously released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, by the end of 2021, there were 324,600 cultural and tourism units of various types in the country, a decrease of 17,000 from the end of the previous year; At the end of the year, it decreased by 118,900 people. In order to stabilize the workforce in the cultural and tourism industry, the "Notice" proposes to improve employment and credit reporting services for employees in the cultural and tourism industries. Encourage banking financial institutions to flexibly adjust repayments by reasonably delaying repayment time, extending loan terms, and deferring principal repayments based on the relevant information of cultural and tourism industry practitioners provided by cultural and tourism administrative departments at all levels and based on the application of lenders plan, and submit a credit history based on the adjusted repayment schedule. "For many travel agency industries where business cannot be carried out normally, extending the loan period will undoubtedly greatly ease the financial pressure of enterprises and increase the confidence of employees." A travel agency industry insider said, "But we also hope Obtain certain financial support in terms of business development." Li Mengran also said that the biggest difficulty facing travel agency companies is that their business cannot be carried out normally. Zhongxin Tourism hopes that in the future, relevant departments can allow travel agencies to carry out related business more flexibly under the policy of dynamic clearing. "In addition to financial 'blood transfusion', tourism companies also need to 'return blood'." said Wu Liyun, associate professor at the Chinese Culture and Tourism Industry Research Institute of Beijing International Studies University, "The restrictions on tourism companies can be appropriately relaxed so that they can broaden their scope. The "Notice" released this time can help tourism companies reduce costs and increase cash flow. On this basis, how to ensure the sustainable development of enterprises and achieve new revenue is also a topic that needs attention."

