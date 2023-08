World Economic Forum Davos

Once a year, politicians and the global financial elite meet at the World Economic Forum in Davos – a secret meeting where closed circles control the financial system? Deffner & Zschäpitz are on site and discussing with the network expert Sandra Navidi. There are also practical tips on how to network professionally yourself.

