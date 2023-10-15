Home » Do without some of the mailboxes?
Business

Do without some of the mailboxes?

by admin
Do without some of the mailboxes?

Will letter delivery soon be available at different speeds? If Deutsche Post’s plans go according to plan, this would be the solution to the increasingly expensive mail business. “As far as letter delivery times are concerned, we see a need for change,” said the company’s letter and parcel director, Nikola Hagleitner, in the “Welt”, triggering a storm of indignation among the unions. On Monday, tens of thousands demonstrated against, among other things, the postal plans in Berlin. There is a fear of an “undermining of postal services of general interest,” said Verdi. For postal expert and former head of the Monopolies Commission Justus Haucap, this is not a good argument. He believes that fast letter delivery is not “essential” today.

See also  Institutional surveys show that investors in Greater China are expanding their ETF allocation_Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

United Airlines Implements 7 Boarding Groups to Increase...

This is why the boom in profits of...

Innovation and Transformation: Qiqihar’s Comprehensive Revitalization Sparks New...

Bizarre: Tesla boss Elon Musk sells two beers...

Illva Saronno is heading towards the East, aiming...

Innovation Drives Revitalization: Qiqihar’s Transformation and Economic Growth

Economy in picturesNext winter is definitely coming

Italy under the lens of rating agencies: here’s...

Hopeful Outlook: Huijin’s Increase in Holdings and Economic...

Geopolitics rewrites the routes of companies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy