Do without some of the mailboxes?

Will letter delivery soon be available at different speeds? If Deutsche Post’s plans go according to plan, this would be the solution to the increasingly expensive mail business. “As far as letter delivery times are concerned, we see a need for change,” said the company’s letter and parcel director, Nikola Hagleitner, in the “Welt”, triggering a storm of indignation among the unions. On Monday, tens of thousands demonstrated against, among other things, the postal plans in Berlin. There is a fear of an “undermining of postal services of general interest,” said Verdi. For postal expert and former head of the Monopolies Commission Justus Haucap, this is not a good argument. He believes that fast letter delivery is not “essential” today.

Share this: Facebook

X

