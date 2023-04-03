At that time, the sentence had a different context: the money was cheap, the houses were far too expensive. And those who wanted to live better and more generously, and above all in their own home, either had to tap into their parents’ reserves, inherit them, or earn very, very well. But even then it was stressful, stretching, shortening and calculating, and many of my generation’s fellow sufferers had to bury the dream of owning their own house. Or the dream became a compromise, even entire cohorts moving into shrunken versions of what they once envisioned.