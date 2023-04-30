“Do you come up for a coffee?”. Pd, Elly Schlein accepts the invitation of a Palermitan

Elly Schlein goes up to the house of a Palermitan to drink coffee

“Go up and have a coffee”. A few minutes after the commemoration of Pio La Torre e Rosario Di Salvo in via Li Muli, the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein she accepted the invitation of a Palermitan, Silvana Cusimano, to go up to her house for a coffee.

For several minutes, the slime she entertained herself in the lady’s apartment, also drinking a fruit juice, to then look out on the balcony and say hello as you can see from the photos. “This is the right one,” said the hostess.

A curtain after the moment dedicated to memorybut also a way to break the tour de force that awaits the leader of Pd: today he will stop in Ragusa, Syracuse and Catania for an electoral round in view of the administrative electionsbut tomorrow he will participate in the procession that will take place in Portella della Ginestra where, in 1947, the bandit Salvatore Giuliano and his men shot the workers who were celebrating May 1st, causing 11 victims and many wounded.

