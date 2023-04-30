Home » “Do you come up for a coffee?”. Pd, Elly Schlein accepts the invitation of a Palermitan
Business

“Do you come up for a coffee?”. Pd, Elly Schlein accepts the invitation of a Palermitan

by admin
“Do you come up for a coffee?”. Pd, Elly Schlein accepts the invitation of a Palermitan

Elly Schlein goes up to the house of a Palermitan to drink coffee

“Go up and have a coffee”. A few minutes after the commemoration of Pio La Torre e Rosario Di Salvo in via Li Muli, the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein she accepted the invitation of a Palermitan, Silvana Cusimano, to go up to her house for a coffee.

For several minutes, the slime she entertained herself in the lady’s apartment, also drinking a fruit juice, to then look out on the balcony and say hello as you can see from the photos. “This is the right one,” said the hostess.

A curtain after the moment dedicated to memorybut also a way to break the tour de force that awaits the leader of Pd: today he will stop in Ragusa, Syracuse and Catania for an electoral round in view of the administrative electionsbut tomorrow he will participate in the procession that will take place in Portella della Ginestra where, in 1947, the bandit Salvatore Giuliano and his men shot the workers who were celebrating May 1st, causing 11 victims and many wounded.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  ECB, de Guindos stirs BTP & Co specter: 'Quantitative Tightening for sure in 2023'

You may also like

Rai, the amendment that brings Fuortes to the...

Many fear financial gaps in old age

Not only in Germany: Chile is looking for...

Raffaella Fico and Cristiano Ronaldo. The confession

Won 1 billion and new client funds

Meloni: “Cdm May 1st is uneducational? So Landini...

Labor law: social partners find a compromise

Weather, thunderstorms over half of Italy. Alert in...

Financial breakfast on May 1: Three major central...

Poor grades for Postfinance and ZKB

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy