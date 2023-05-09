Do you have the right hobby for your career?

In a study published in the journal “Leisure Sciences”, the scientists Sebastian Seibel, Judith Volmer and Antje Schmidt devoted themselves to the anticipation of an evening hobby. The three researchers from the universities in Bamberg, Würzburg and Groningen in the Netherlands found that the anticipation of the leisure activity alone increases commitment at work. To do this, they surveyed employees during their working days in the morning, at noon and in the evening. Among other things, the participants were asked to describe the leisure activity they would engage in after work. Be it sports or a movie night at home. They also indicated how engaged they felt at work. The researchers only interviewed a first group of 85 participants on one working day – either on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. The other group of 56 participants had to answer the questions three times a day every working day, i.e. from Monday to Friday.