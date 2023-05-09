Home » Do you have the right hobby for your career?
Business

Do you have the right hobby for your career?

by admin
Do you have the right hobby for your career?

In a study published in the journal “Leisure Sciences”, the scientists Sebastian Seibel, Judith Volmer and Antje Schmidt devoted themselves to the anticipation of an evening hobby. The three researchers from the universities in Bamberg, Würzburg and Groningen in the Netherlands found that the anticipation of the leisure activity alone increases commitment at work. To do this, they surveyed employees during their working days in the morning, at noon and in the evening. Among other things, the participants were asked to describe the leisure activity they would engage in after work. Be it sports or a movie night at home. They also indicated how engaged they felt at work. The researchers only interviewed a first group of 85 participants on one working day – either on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. The other group of 56 participants had to answer the questions three times a day every working day, i.e. from Monday to Friday.

See also  Crisis at Tupperware: shares in the can company collapse by almost 50 percent – ​​these are the reasons

You may also like

U.S. Small Business Confidence Soaks in April –...

Piazza Affari (-0.2%) below parity, Banco Bpm in...

China’s mysterious spaceplane landed after 9 months

Leonardo to the Cingolani-Pontecorvo tandem, Assogestioni defeated in...

Berkshire Hathaway AGM: Buffett disciples meet

The new tender for the sale of Piaggio...

Steve Jobs signature sells for $30,000

The Superbonus breaks through 74 billion: but the...

Tempur Sealy to pay $4 billion for mattress...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 9th. EU price lists...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy