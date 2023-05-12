Do you have to come to work on time even if there is a rail strike?

Strike from Sunday evening to Tuesday evening? This poses problems for employees. Stadtratte/Getty Images

The railway and transport union (EVG) has called for the third warning strike in the current bargaining round – from Sunday evening, 10 p.m. to Tuesday evening, midnight. The railway decided to completely stop long-distance traffic during this time. Hardly any trains will run at DB Regio either. Employees are generally responsible for their own travel arrangements. Even in the case of strikes, there is an obligation to appear at work. Late arrival cannot be excused by strikes either. Unless otherwise stipulated in the employment contract, you are not entitled to a home office or a day off.

In the collective bargaining dispute with Deutsche Bahn, the railway and transport union (EVG) has given the state-owned group an ultimatum for a new offer by 12 noon on Friday. If no better offer follows until then, the union will remain with the announced 50-hour warning strike in rail traffic from Sunday evening, the EVG announced on Friday. Both sides sat together in Cologne until late in the evening to find a solution to the deadlocked wage dispute.

The EVG therefore called on employees on Thursday for the third warning strike in the current round of collective bargaining. The walkout is scheduled to last from 10 p.m. Sunday evening to 12 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Rights on strike: do employees still have to go to work?

This also means that many employees would have problems getting to work on time or at all. To misunderstandings and difficulties with the Employer to avoid, we will tell you what rights employees have at a Strike have.

Unless otherwise stipulated in the employment contract, the employee is responsible for the journey to the destination. Strike days are also usually announced, which is why employees are obliged to look for alternatives in advance so that they can be at work on time. In short: No, even in the event of a strike, you are obliged to appear at the Work.

However, it must be a reasonable alternative, as lawyer Dominic Hauenstein dem “Mercury” explained. What is reasonable depends on the individual case. As a rule, a strike in local public transport involves other means of transport such as cars, bicycles or taxis.

Can I be late for work if there is a strike?

Late arrival cannot be excused by a strike. The extent to which this can become a problem depends on the working time models or the goodwill of the employer. Communication with the supervisor is also important here. Attorney Hauenstein generally recommends reporting delays in order to avoid a warning or termination. You are also not entitled to Home Office or a day off if your commute to work is affected by a strike – unless the relevant exceptions are stipulated in the employment contract.

