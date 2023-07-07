Home » Do you have to have a degree to successfully found a startup?
Business

Do you have to have a degree to successfully found a startup?

by admin
Do you have to have a degree to successfully found a startup?

Tarek Müller has neither studied nor trained. This did not detract from his founding career. Today, the About You founder employs more than 1,400 people. About You

How helpful is the 1.7 in the statistics lecture or the detailed homework on game theory when you, as the boss of your own company, have to hire staff or pitch to investors? Probably little. “Founders don’t have to be WHU graduates to show that they are good entrepreneurs,” says Jörg Binnenbrücker, partner at the Berlin early-stage investor Capnamic, to start-up scene. There are some personalities in the German start-up scene who are making millions in sales even without a bachelor’s degree.

A well-known example is Tarek Müller, co-founder and CMO of fashion retailer About You. The hamburger dropped out of school in the twelfth grade to concentrate on his shisha shop. A year later, Müller got his technical diploma, but he did not start an apprenticeship or study. This did not harm his entrepreneurial career. Today, the About You founder employs more than 1,400 people, his company became in 2018 to the unicorn – until the company went public in June 2021.

read too

Endless unicorns: What makes Munich universities so successful?

See also  2022 Hunan Auto Show will be held at Hunan International Convention and Exhibition Center from July 13th to 18th

You may also like

Titan operator OceanGate is discontinuing dive trips

Between news and farewells, the melonian Rai season...

Pension without paying? Top economist wants to abolish...

The Dollar Weakens as Economic Data and Fed’s...

Resolution 3 of 03/07/2023 – Maintenance of the...

Overcrowded holiday destinations: Europe’s 5 largest tourist strongholds

Piazza Affari comeback after the US job. Saipem...

Renzi and the pressures in Rai, why didn’t...

Despite praise for hard work: Tesla fires employees...

Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023: What You...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy