Do you have to have a degree to successfully found a startup?

Tarek Müller has neither studied nor trained. This did not detract from his founding career. Today, the About You founder employs more than 1,400 people. About You

How helpful is the 1.7 in the statistics lecture or the detailed homework on game theory when you, as the boss of your own company, have to hire staff or pitch to investors? Probably little. “Founders don’t have to be WHU graduates to show that they are good entrepreneurs,” says Jörg Binnenbrücker, partner at the Berlin early-stage investor Capnamic, to start-up scene. There are some personalities in the German start-up scene who are making millions in sales even without a bachelor’s degree.

A well-known example is Tarek Müller, co-founder and CMO of fashion retailer About You. The hamburger dropped out of school in the twelfth grade to concentrate on his shisha shop. A year later, Müller got his technical diploma, but he did not start an apprenticeship or study. This did not harm his entrepreneurial career. Today, the About You founder employs more than 1,400 people, his company became in 2018 to the unicorn – until the company went public in June 2021.

