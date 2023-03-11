DocsMarshal, the no-code software

Winning software can be developed even in a small town in the province of Brescia. He did it cave which, second CodingGameis in the top 100 among software houses worldwide. For the record, CodingGame is a contest, a competition for software developers, in which giants of the caliber of Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Ubisoft usually participate, but also the 15 employees of Cualeva, led by the CEO and founder of the company Luca Cavenaghi, they managed to record a respectable result. The skill demonstrated in the competition finds application in the continuous development of the proprietary software created by the company. In practice, a single product which, however, already has a turnover of 1 million euros. Or DocsMarshala Business Process Automation platform used to solve the organizational and operational problems of companies.

DocsMarshal, currently used by more than 25,000 users in Italy and abroad, is capable of managing more than 2 million instances every day. A success that has made it the “zero-low code” Business Process Automation that has had the greatest growth in our country. According to a study by Gartner Group by 2024, 65% of applications will be programmed with low-code systems, and by 2030 the business volume generated by the low-code and no-code market will be 187 billion dollars.

In practice, it is a software that does not need codes to be inserted into the business process: a kind of puzzle that can be composed according to needs and integrated into the existing business system.

Among the users there is also the Polyclinic of Monza who employs DocsMarshal for a very delicate job: the management of patient medical records and appointment bookings.