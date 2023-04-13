Home Business Doctor Virtus Bologna, a serial killer? The judges: “Even the lover is at risk”
Doctor Virtus Bologna, the terrible suspicion of the magistrates

Giampaolo Amatothe former doctor of the The power of Bologna accused of having killed the wife with a drug mix and suspected to have done the same with the mother in law“he could have killed even the lover“. The magistrates say so in the ordinance that led to the man’s arrest. These are the words of the giudice of the preliminary investigations of Bolognathe 64-year-old doctor from Bologna – we read in the Corriere della Sera – who allegedly administered to his wife Isabella Lsalad, a 62-year-old gynecologist and general practitioner, found dead in her home in Bologna on 31 October 2021, a lethal mix of benzodiazepines and sevoflurane, a hospital anesthetic. For the investigating judge, Amato was dangeroustaken as he was by that “irrepressible desire” to live his extramarital affair with a younger womanknown in 2018.

Even the young one lover– continues the Corriere – after the death of doctor and the opening of the investigation against her husband, she begins to fear for her own safety: «But in your opinion, we really have to start thinkingthis freak out here may have done something that night?» confide in a friend in an intercepted conversation ad April 2022. And again: «This manages to be a raging lunaticbut really we are convinced that he… did not get a time Of deliriumbecause I at that time I didn’t answer him we no longer spoke on the phone.”

