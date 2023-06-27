Doctorflix: You convinced your investors with this pitch deck

The team around the founders Hans Lennartz (left) and Leopold von Schultzendorff (3rd from right) has developed Doctorflix, a digital learning platform for doctors Doctorflix

Doctors are under a lot of pressure. In addition to responsibility, shift work and long working hours, they have to undergo regular further training in order to always be up to date with the latest research. Anyone who does not have 250 continuing medical education points, so-called Continuing Medical Education (CME) points, in five years can, in the worst case, have their license revoked. Many of these training courses are already digital, but the market is fragmented. Specialist Hans Lennartz and consultant Leopold von Schultzendorff now want to change that with their learning platform Doctorflix.

Via Doctorflix, users should be able to flexibly access independent content such as on-demand videos, articles, live events and podcasts and also share their own knowledge with others.

The founders, who also compare their startup to a “Netflix for doctors”, recently collected two million from investors for their learning tool. The seed round is led by High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and Brandenburg Kapital, a subsidiary of the Brandenburg State Investment Bank. In addition, new business angels such as Medwing founder Johannes Roggendorf and Alexander von Tschirnhaus from 22 Capital as well as previous angel investors participated. These include Thomas Bachem, founder of Code University, Stefan Peukert, CEO of the training startup Masterplan and Michael Riegel from the business travel platform Comtravo. The Doctorflix founders want to invest the fresh capital in their platform in order to expand the product range there. In addition, your team should expand.

Startup transfers collected CME points to medical association

So far, doctors have been able to register free of charge via Doctoflix, take part in online lectures, for example on the safe analysis of ECGs or heart failure, and then answer questions to collect CME points. The start-up transmits the latter directly to the Medical Association. In order to create their own content for a fee, doctors can also register as speakers. You can either record lectures and learning videos yourself at home or in one of the Berlin studios. The start-up provides the medical professionals with the technical equipment. Doctorflix also takes care of the follow-up and the CME certification of the videos. Using speech AI, the speakers can create virtual avatars of themselves and translate content into around 50 languages.

The startup finances itself through strategic partnerships, for example with hospitals such as the Charité in Berlin, the drug manufacturers GSK and Moderna and the pharmaceutical companies Organon and Almirall.

The Berliners share the market with other medical learning platforms such as Amboss, which offers doctors a digital reference work, or the e-learning start-up Lecturio from Leipzig, which, in addition to other professions, also makes video courses available to medical professionals.

Here we exclusively show how the founders of Doctorflix managed to collect two million euros with their pitch deck. You can also find this and other investor presentations on our pitch deck topic page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

