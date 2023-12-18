Doctors’ strike, 25 thousand surgeries at risk

The 24-hour national strike of doctors, veterinarians and health workers of the NHS has been underway since midnight, proclaimed by Aaroi-Emac, Fassid, FVM-Federation of Veterinary Doctors and Doctors and Cisl Doctors. According to initial data, membership is already high and therefore they could skip about 25 thousand scheduled surgeries, with inconveniences in hospitals and in the area.

The economic package for 2024 is “yet another slap in the face of the public health service and its professionals because it humiliates the principles of safeguarding public health and the right to health protection which continue not to be among the priorities of this country, regardless by the color and political affiliation of those who govern it: without discussion and without substantial news on the requests underlying our mobilisations, in the month of January 2024 we will continue with 48 hours of strike, the dates of which will be communicated as soon as the associative bases have been heard”. This was announced by the doctors’ unions Anaao Assomed and Cimo-Fesmed and the nurses’ union Nursing Up.

Unions against the 2024 Budget Law

The medical and veterinary unions contest the Budget Law 2024, the maintenance of the ceiling on the hiring of new staff, the absence of measures to stabilize temporary workers, “yet another underfunding of the National Health Fund and the next Ccnl”, the failure to recognize the specificity of the work of professionals. The strike, say the unions, is “essential to send a clear message to government policy: the NHS needs help. The Budget Law doesn’t help him at all. The strike is the last resort to resort to to claim the right to health guaranteed by public personnel”.

It is expected the stop to all hospital and local health services essential for non-urgent diagnoses and treatments and for food safety and supplies. Doctors, veterinarians, pharmacists, psychologists, biologists and healthcare managers will fold their arms, blocking all functional, therefore indispensable, services for all other hospital and local services, including those of the food supply chain. It is expected that anesthetic services, pre-surgical procedures, pain therapy clinics and all deferrable consultations will be blocked.

Blocking of diagnostic, interventional and outpatient radiology services, laboratory diagnostics, psychological services in clinics, child neuropsychiatry, mental health centers, pharmaceutical services in hospitals and in the local area, hygiene and public health services. Also blocking the import-export markets of foodstuffs, slaughterhouses, supplies of meat and fish products.

