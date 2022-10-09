Listen to the audio version of the article

The release of the contract for health personnel, who after the go-ahead in the Council of Ministers awaits the registration of the Court of Auditors for the final signature shortly, starts the renewals for doctors as well. It is they, therefore, who open the new negotiation season to Aran on public leadership.

The policy act approved by the sector committee puts in line the numbers of the new contract, which also in this case concerns 2019/2021 as for all public employment. The increase in expenditure when fully operational is worth 584.58 million, which divided among the almost 135 thousand doctors and health managers involved in the agreement produce, net of the costs reflected, an increase of around 210 gross euros per month. But the contract will also have to distribute additional resources, some new such as those made available by the latest budget law for the upward adjustment of the accessory salary cap (34.02 million) and others instead inherited from old maneuvers pending the contractual implementation coming after years of waiting. In all, it is over 127 million euros, which raise the average economic effects to around 283 euros.

The timing of the renewal then determines a cost of arrears of at least one billion, to which must be added those destined to accrue in the course of a negotiation that does not appear to be simple. “The act of address does not seem to reflect the context of health emergency – says the national secretary Anaao Assomed Pierino Di Silverio -, there are no innovative ideas to counter the shortage of personnel aggravated by the ongoing bleeding of doctors and service managers national health care “.

The problem is actually recognized by the address, which speaks of a “contingent shortage of medical personnel” but then shows a long list of specialties in difficulty in the areas of “emergency / urgency, anesthesiology, radiology, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, psychiatry and other”. And he recognizes that “the phenomenon of voluntary resignations is taking on significant dimensions”. Anaao has calculated 8 thousand in the last three years.

To try to remedy the items in the supplementary policy, we are also asked to review the system of assignments and position remuneration, with the explicit aim of “enhancing the entry of young people and making work in the service more competitive national health care “. With a set of measures that, however, as mentioned, the main doctors’ union already considers insufficient.