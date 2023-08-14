Document management systems: What are the advantages?

In the digital age, medium-sized companies handle a large part of their business processes electronically. This creates huge amounts of data that have to be managed and archived efficiently.

At first glance, this sounds like a tedious and monotonous task.

Therefore, special document management systems (DMS) have been developed for such challenges.

In this article you will learn what a document management system is, what functions it offers and why it is indispensable for medium-sized companies.

What can you imagine by a DMS?

A digital document management system (DMS) is a platform for organizing your documents. It allows you to quickly find, edit, store and track scanned and digitized documents. Information from the documents is automatically recognized and forwarded to external systems such as CRM or ERP.

In detail, a DMS enables the automation and digital mapping of complex business processes. It helps to avoid media breaks, reduce data redundancies and improve the provision of information. The environment also benefits from this, while your employees are relieved and can concentrate on their core competencies in order to exploit their full potential.

What are the advantages of a DMS?

Now that you understand the term DMS, you may be wondering what the benefits are innovative DMS solutions provide and how they can help you manage your data more efficiently and securely.

More efficient and faster workflows

A DMS enables the automation of processes and procedures, which speeds up workflows and reduces manual activities that used to take a lot of time.

The result is significant time and cost savings while increasing productivity. In plain language: The employees need significantly less time for tedious and repetitive activities and have more freedom for creative and demanding activities.

Overview of all processes

Digital systems enable easy traceability of all business processes. This leads to more transparency and a better understanding of the work steps.

For example, team members can track the progress of tasks and projects in real time and intervene or provide support when needed. The management is also informed at all times about the status of the individual projects, which enables quick and targeted decisions.

Fewer mistakes & more perfection

A DMS helps to reduce human error and makes the processing of processes much more precise and accurate. This leads to a significant increase in quality.

In addition, such digital systems are often able to send automatic warnings or notifications if certain guidelines or rules are not followed, which further improves the quality of case processing.

Both companies and customers benefit from this increase in quality, which in turn leads to greater customer satisfaction.

More security for your documents

Digital document management systems offer increased protection for documents and data through efficient encryption and access control.

In addition, a DMS enables the creation of secure backups that can be restored quickly and easily if necessary or in the event of unforeseen events such as a system crash or a cyber attack.

In addition, the use of digital signatures and electronic documents allows compliance with security standards and the manipulation of documents can be prevented.

Controlling with a future

Digital processes can improve a company’s internal controlling. By analyzing data faster and more accurately, more informed decisions can be made. A DMS also enables real-time monitoring of all key figures, so that companies can react quickly to changes.

DMS also offer the ability to create automated reports and dashboards that give executives a quick overview of how the company is running.

These extended controlling functions enable companies to organize their business processes more efficiently and to act more successfully.

counteract the shortage of skilled workers

Standardized digital and automated processes can significantly alleviate the shortage of skilled workers in companies and protect the company even in times of growth or crisis.

Providing an efficient DMS can also contribute to employee retention by allowing employees to complete their tasks more efficiently. When employees can easily find the resources they need and feel well supported in their work environment, employee satisfaction increases. This in turn can lead to employees staying longer in the company and thus reducing the shortage of skilled workers. Source: Midjourney

Why is a DMS particularly worthwhile for medium-sized companies?

We have now got to know the most important advantages and properties of a document management system. But why is such a system particularly useful for medium-sized companies?

Coping with the flood of information

The volume and complexity of data is constantly increasing not only in large companies, but also in medium-sized companies. The ability to cope with this flood of information, to enable fast and location-independent access to data and to link processes together makes a decisive contribution to the competitiveness of medium-sized companies.

Meet legal requirements

Medium-sized companies are often bound by legal and industry-specific requirements. A document management system can help ensure compliance with these regulations by making it easier to organize, track, and store documents according to specific needs.

keep costs under control

In medium-sized companies, financial resources are often limited. With a document management system, the costs for paper, printers, storage rooms and manual administration processes can be reduced. With efficient document management, small and medium-sized businesses can reduce their costs and free up funds for other business activities.

Conclusion

You have now learned about the functions and advantages of a document management system. As already mentioned, such a system is a worthwhile investment, especially for medium-sized companies. But smaller companies can also benefit significantly from a DMS and thus take a further step towards digitization.

