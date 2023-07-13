Documents show: Bosch is suing business partners in Russia

In Russia, Bosch is taking action against more than a hundred entrepreneurs. Getty Images / Image Source, picture alliance, collage: Dominik Schmitt

For the German company Bosch, Russia was an important partner, both as a sales market and with several production sites. But the attack on Ukraine led to the collapse of this line of business.

Russian court documents obtained by Business Insider now show that since the outbreak of war, Bosch has filed several hundred lawsuits against Russian entrepreneurs seeking trademark infringement.

On request, Bosch states that action will be taken against former business partners if they continue to use the Bosch brand after the end of the contract. The expiry of the contractual relationship is related to the withdrawal from Russia.

