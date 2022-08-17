Listen to the audio version of the article

From Pomigliano d’Arco to the United States. Dodge, the American brand of the Stellantis group, will produce a model in Italy and in the dust off the name Hornet which had already appeared in the history of the American brand. This was the name of a concept presented at the 2006 Geneva Motor Show which, however, did not have a sequel. The new project, in addition to a close relationship with the Tonale, produced in Pomigliano, makes Dodge debut in the compact SUV sector with the aim of competing both with more traditional models such as the Toyota Rav4, but also with exclusive variants such as the new Bmw X1, as well as being the first model of the electrified revolution of the stars and stripes brand.

Offered in two variants and a flagship model signed R / T

The new Dodge Hornet will be available in two variants both based on the Alfa Romeo Tonale. The flagship model will be the Hornet R / T plug-in hybrid which is equipped with a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine of 1,300cc that works together with an electric motor on the rear axle with 121hp or 90kW. The Dodge Hornet R / T delivers a combined output of 285hp and 519Nm of torque. In conjunction with the 1,300 cc engine there is also a six-speed automatic transmission that is capable of transmitting the expected power to all four wheels of the car.

An electric range of 30 miles equal to about 48 km

The Dodge Hornet R / T is equipped with a 15.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a starter generator that supplies torque to the engine, aiding dynamic response, but also recharging the battery. You can travel up to 30 miles equal to 48 km with the power supply alone. The Hornet R / T, then, also has the PowerShot function that provides 25 hp more for a maximum of 15 seconds to tick up to one second less from 0 to 60 mph equal to about 96 kmh that can be activated with a accelerator pedal kickdown.

The second GT variant is expected to be the 268hp entry level

There are also three hybrid driving modes available. In the hybrid, the two thermal and electric motors offer maximum efficiency. In Electric Mode, the SUV runs in electric mode while in E-Save Mode, priority is for the 1,300cc engine to preserve battery power. The second version of the Hornet is the GT. It is equipped with the 2,000cc 4-cylinder turbocharged Hurricane engine with 268 hp and 400 Nm of torque. It has a 9-speed automatic transmission and is also available with all-wheel drive. The GT sprints from 0 to 60 mph or 96 km / h in 6.5 seconds.

Extensive standard equipment and an optional sports package

The Hornet R / T is fitted with 18-inch wheels as standard, while the GT has smaller 17-inch wheels. A sportier package with 20-inch wheels and various performance upgrades was also announced, with dual-stage valve suspension and customizable damping. As an option, Dodge’s compact SUV features Brembo 4-piston front brake calipers as standard on the R / T and an intelligent Brake-by-wire braking system but only for the R / T. Both are equipped with independent front and rear suspension.