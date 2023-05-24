Does Elon Musk’s giant rocket Starship still have a future?

About a month ago, the largest rocket system ever built took off from the ground for the first time – and exploded a few minutes later. Now there are investigations and environmentalists are up in arms.

With a lot of smoke and fire, the largest rocket system ever built in space history was launched for the first time in mid-April – and four minutes later exploded and staggered and broke. Billionaire Elon Musk, whose space company SpaceX developed and built the Starship rocket system, saw this not as a setback, but as an “exciting test launch”. “We learned a lot for the next test start in a few months,” Musk commented immediately after the test on the short message service Twitter, which he also owns. Congratulations also came from NASA and space experts worldwide, including the German astronauts Alexander Gerst and Matthias Maurer.

Musk and his company SpaceX now want to move on as soon as possible. The unmanned test launch was not “a complete success, but it was still successful,” Musk said recently in a Twitter discussion. “The result was about what I expected and maybe even exceeded my expectations a little.” Musk announced that the next test could take place in about six to eight weeks.

Lawsuit from environmentalists, US Federal Aviation Administration investigates the crash

However, this would only be possible with the approval of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) – and they are still investigating what exactly happened during the first test. And what was the impact on the area surrounding the test site near Brownsville in the south of the US state of Texas. Such an examination is routinely required, but this time it is being demanded with particular force. A group of environmental groups has even sued the FAA for not investigating possible environmental damage from Starship launches.

The force of the “Raptor” engines, which run on liquid methane and liquid oxygen and power the rocket, destroyed the concrete of the launch pad and triggered a “rock tornado” and a gigantic cloud of dust that spread debris over hundreds of square kilometers. it was said. Musk said it was a “man-made sandstorm” – but defended the incident as harmless: “The debris is actually just sand and stone, so not at all poisonous or anything.” Environmentalists see it differently – and Musk promised: “We want that don’t do it again.”

Cost explosion: “Around two billion dollars” investment – ​​this year alone

The Starship – consisting of the approximately 70-meter-long Super Heavy booster and the approximately 50-meter-long upper stage, also known as the Starship – is intended to enable manned missions to the moon and Mars. Actually, the first test should have lasted around 90 minutes in total and should have ended with the appearance of both rocket stages in the sea. The Starship system is designed so that the spaceship and rocket can be reused after returning to earth. The system, which is around 120 meters long in total, should be able to transport well over 100 tons of cargo in the future. With the Starship, NASA wants to bring astronauts to the moon. SpaceX hopes to one day get to Mars.

It could be a while before that, however, says Musk, who says he is investing “around two billion dollars” in Starship via SpaceX this year alone and, according to media reports, the former head of NASA’s manned space program, Kathy Lueders, hired for it.

Musk sees a successfully completed test launch within reach. “We probably have about an 80 percent chance of reaching orbit by the end of this year. I don’t want to tempt fate, but for the next twelve months I see the chance at almost 100 percent.”