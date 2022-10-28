Does fast charging damage the battery?He’s two-year experiment with 40 mobile phones revealed the secret: just use and charge

Last night, Redmi officially released the Note 12 Discovery Edition mobile phone, which debuted Xiaomi’s self-developed 210W fast charging technology, breaking the current limit of mass-produced mobile phones.

According to the official data, the machine can fully charge the battery in 9 minutes, pulling the charging time into single digits for the first time.

But this brings a problem,Many people wonder if such a high fast charge will damage the battery and reduce its lifespan?

Coincidentally, as a digital blogger who has been on CCTV, “Classmate He” finally released a new video last night. It took him 2 years and 40 mobile phones to finally get the answer to this question.

Let’s talk about the result first: you can charge the phone casually, and you don’t have to worry about damaging the battery at all!

To put it simply, student He conducted three charging experiments, and the first two failed. The last time, 10 iPhone 12s and 10 Androids were used for charging comparison. The fast charging of the Android group was 120W.

They are divided into three groups, one is using slow charging, one is using fast charging, and the other is using the most well-known charging method: keep the power between 30%-80%, and charge when it is below 30. (fast charge), disconnect when higher than 80.

After running the test for more than half a year through the control algorithm written by myself, the final result is as follows:

1. After 500 cycles, fast charging did not damage the battery any more.

2. Keeping the phone battery at 30% to 80% does help the battery, but the help is very limited.

3. If the mobile phone is connected to the charger without unplugging for a week, the battery capacity is basically unaffected.

4. When the battery health of the iPhone drops to 85%, changing the battery can greatly improve the user experience.

