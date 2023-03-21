Home Business Does not necessarily give three more interest rate moves
Business

“Well, what has happened in the meantime is that these crises and aid measures have reduced the liquidity in the financial system,” said Holzmann when asked on ORF television whether he was sticking to this demand in view of the recent turbulence in the banking sector . The ECB is concerned with combating inflation, but if a deflationary development or a drop in inflation is already becoming apparent as a result of the shortage of liquidity on the financial markets, there is no need to raise interest rates any further, said Holzmann. “Or you can slow down the rate hike,” he added.

