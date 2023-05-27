Does Putin really have coal shipped to the Arctic for China by barge?

It is a clear indication that the promised export has not started yet. The proposed shipping across the Arctic is an attempt to keep Russia’s commodity exports going and generate revenue. And it should be an attempt to calm the population with optimistic news. Since Europe stopped imports of Russian coal on August 11, 2022, trade routes to the West have been frozen. In 2021, 50 percent of the hard coal burned in Germany was still sufficient Russia. Today, no Russian coal ends up in the power plant or blast furnace.

“Since the February invasion, Russia has seen its exports fall and is selling coal at significant discounts to make up the deficit,” according to a study by the journal Climate Change. “The invasion has significantly strengthened the arguments of the coal lobby for a strong expansion of exports to the East.” This means above all to China.