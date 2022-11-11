Does the deformation of the A-pillar affect safety? ! How much Chinese people care about A-pillar Passat sales plummeted 30% in one year

During this period of time, because of the M7 thing in the world, once again let everyone pay attention to the quality of the A-pillar.

Previously, in response to the M7 crash test results, a Weibo blogger who was certified as a “Huawei Smart Car Solution Engineer” explained the crash performance of the M7 on his social media.

The blogger said in his release: “Frontal 25% offset collision A-pillar deformation ≠ poor safety! And A-pillar deformation ≠ A-pillar fracture! Fracture and deformation are completely two concepts, I hope everyone can really understand the crash test. Assessment criteria.”

This has been criticized by many netizens and experts, because in the eyes of these people, the importance of the A-pillar to a car is self-evident, and it is true. A big problem, so the effect came out after the comparison.

For the evaluation agency, the full name of the test used by China Insurance Research Institute is the China Insurance Automobile Safety Index (C-IASI), which is the same as the prestigious IIHS in the United States, both of which are full members of the International Automobile Maintenance Research Council.

According to the data given by investigation agencies, Chinese people have a considerable sense of the quality of the A-pillar when purchasing a car, and even decide to a certain extent whether to make a final purchase.

In that year, the 2019 Passat 280TSI Business Edition model only received a poor (P) evaluation in this test, and the bending of the A-pillar caused the Passat to have the lowest score in this sub-item among the models of the same year.

The survey also showed that under the influence of this incident,The Passat’s attention in China has dropped rapidly, exceeding 50% at one time, and sales have also dropped sharply. Statistics from the Passenger Federation show that the cumulative sales of SAIC Volkswagen Passat in 2020 will be 128,900 units (excluding PHEV models), a year-on-year decrease. 31.9%.

Interestingly, Passat volunteered to fight, and the 2020 280TSI business model was re-tested, but the results were surprisingly good. Of course, the improvement was inevitable. The A-pillar was strengthened and patched. After the change, 15KG was added to the parameter table. of self-weight.

After the Passat A-pillar incident, SAIC Volkswagen did several things, but in fact, they did not have a positive and sincere attitude to respond to the A-pillar crash incident.In addition, the company also invested 242.7 million yuan to optimize the existing models, such as adding the left front and right front connecting the roof and the front cabin for adaptive adjustment, which is also the key to why Passat can successfully pass the test in this test. reason.

