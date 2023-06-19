Does the fashion label keep its promise?

Where the Nikin trees grow: does the clothing brand with locations in eastern Switzerland keep their promises or is it greenwashing?

Nico Staufer/Nikin

The clothing brand Nikin, which has various sales locations in eastern Switzerland, is committed to planting one tree for each item sold. We went to Denmark to see if the promise is being kept.

Michael Gehlert kneels down. Digs in the ground with your hand. The brown sand disappears a few centimeters below the surface. What remains is a dark, damp earth. In impeccable English, the Danish forester explains that these are good conditions for letting the offspring grow. They tower almost thirty centimeters above the sandy ground, which is constantly blown away by the North Sea wind.

