Does the Federal Reserve send a dovish turn signal and gold prices ignite again?丨Three thirty around the world

The recent Federal Reserve’s December interest rate meeting has caused a stir in the international gold market, with prices rising sharply and expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve increasing significantly. The question on everyone’s mind is whether international gold prices will experience a strong upward trend in the near future.

According to Xu Quanhan, director of precious metal strategy analysis at ICBC, the overall gold price is expected to first weaken and then strengthen next year, operating in the range of 1,800-2,200 US dollars. This prediction comes in the wake of the recent surge in gold prices following the Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting.

Many analysts and investors are closely watching the signals being sent by the Federal Reserve, with hopes of predicting the future movement of gold prices. The recent increase in expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve has led many to believe that gold prices may experience a strong upward trend in the coming months.

The unpredictability of global economic conditions and the influence of monetary policy decisions on gold prices has made it a topic of great interest and speculation in the financial world. As the dust settles from the recent Federal Reserve meeting, all eyes are on the movement of international gold prices and the potential for a strong upward trend.

The views and predictions made by Xu Quanhan and other experts serve to provide valuable insights for investors and industry professionals who are closely monitoring the gold market. With the potential for significant movement in gold prices, it is crucial to stay informed and prepared for any future developments in the market.

