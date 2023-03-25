Heat pumps have not been installed much to date

If we look at what has been used for heating in Germany so far, the picture is relatively clear: almost 75 percent of households in Germany heat with gas or oil. The heat pump, for which Habeck’s Ministry of Economics assumes that it will prevail, does not even use three percent. These are figures from the Federal Association of Energy and Water Management for 2021.

A heat pump is located in front of or behind the house and draws thermal energy from the ambient air, which can be used for heating or hot water, to put it very simply. It is operated with electricity.

Climate-neutral conversion of residential buildings costs billions

So far there have been subsidies for “green heating technologies”, but these have not persuaded many consumers to switch. In 2022, around one million new heaters were installed in Germany, 60 percent, i.e. 600,000, were still gas heaters. For many, this is ecological madness because the devices will continue to emit large amounts of CO2 for decades to come.

According to the Climate Protection Act, the CO2 emissions of buildings must fall by 65 percent by 2030 compared to 1995, and by 2045 all houses in Germany should be completely climate-neutral. The corresponding conversion of residential buildings in Germany could cost 254 billion euros, that has the KfW Bank of all things.

How much does the conversion cost? A calculation example

Thomas Engelke from the Federal Association of Consumer Centers has an example calculation: 35,000 euros for a heat pump plus installation, minus the subsidy, 21,000 euros remain. In comparison, a gas heater costs 5,000 euros. Looking at consumption, Engelke does the math: 12 cents per kilowatt hour of gas results in 3,100 euros a year with consumption of 25,000 kilowatt hours.

A heat pump with 7,000 kilowatt hours and a heat pump tariff from Munich comes to 2,200 euros a year. “Then, after 18 years, the heat pump has an advantage – not before that.” Says Engelke and adds: “But every example can be different, please seek advice.”

For example, model calculations by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung together with the Haus & Grund real estate owners’ association, based on a real renovation project in Bavaria, came to the paradoxical conclusion that heating with a heat pump in a new building is initially more expensive – due to the low gas price and the expensive electricity in Germany .

Landlords can pass costs on to tenants – permanently

If the landlord has a new heating system installed, he can add eight percent of the renovation costs per year to the rent. As a tenant you have to pay for it, there is nothing you can do about it – due to this modernization levy.

What the consumer advice center criticizes: Even if the new heating is paid off over the years through the increased rent, the rent remains high, “although the landlord no longer has any costs.”

development of gas and electricity prices

Energy expert Engelke concludes that anyone who relies on heat pumps for the heat transition must at the same time massively expand electricity generation from renewable energy sources: “If the supply is larger, the electricity price will be cheaper.” How exactly the electricity price will develop, however, nobody knows.

This also applies to the price of fossil energy. It could be that, due to energy policy, CO2 tax or other factors, this will rise so exorbitantly in a few years that some people really can no longer afford to heat. “Of course, it is also possible that fossil fuel prices remain cheap. Nobody knows that. But I definitely have this risk.”

Green leader Ricarda Lang, among others, recently assured the heat transition in an interview with “Kontrovers”: “If this regulation comes about, then we will flank socially and we will support people.”

Exactly how is not yet clear, and above all: If new heaters are to come, who should install them in the face of the serious shortage of tradespeople?