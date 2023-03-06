Home Business Does the order also cover the adhesion process?
Does the order also cover the adhesion process?

Does the order also cover the adhesion process?

| According to a decision by the LG Osnabrück, the appointment of a public defender does not include any activities of the lawyer in adhesion proceedings (09/05/22, 18 Kls 5/22, retrieval no. 233528). However, the judges did not take into account different current higher court case law. |

In recent years, a lot has been written back and forth on the question of whether the appointment of a public defender also automatically includes the activities of the lawyer in adhesion proceedings. It had been hoped that after a decision by the 6th criminal division of the BGH (NJW 21, 2901) the problem would be settled and the correct view of an extension would prevail (also BGH 30.6.22, 1 StR 277/21, retrieval no. 230737; NStZ-RR 22, 336; OLG Brandenburg 24.1.22, 1 Ws 108/21 [S], AGS 22, 211). But unfortunately that was a wrong conclusion, because the 5th Criminal Division of the BGH felt that it had to make a different decision without having to deal with the decision of the 6th Criminal Division in more detail (8.12.21, 5 StR 162/21). The LG Osnabrück has now jumped on the bandwagon of the 5th criminal senate

(Communicated by Attorney Detlef Burhoff, RiOLG aD, Leer/Augsburg)

