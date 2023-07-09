Does the success of the AfD deter foreign skilled workers? – DW – 08.07.2023

The German government is currently dealing with two major challenges: the strengthening of the extreme right and the long-term population decline. Both have to do with each other.

The first challenge is immediate and topical. The partly right-wing extremist Alternative for Germany, the AfD, is now the strongest political force in several countries in eastern Germany and is reaching more and more voters with its populist rhetoric.

The second challenge is more practical than political and cannot be solved in the short term, but economists say it could endanger the country’s prosperity: A demographic gap is looming in the labor market. Many business leaders believe the only way to close it is with more immigrants.

Bundestag passes new immigration law

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Bundestag recently passed a law intended to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and facilitate the immigration of skilled workers. Influencing the political mood in favor of the migrants, however, is much more difficult. Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner views the situation with concern: “The greatest locational risk for eastern Germany is the AfD,” he said at a public event in Thuringia earlier this week. “A party that wants to seal off the country and caters to xenophobic clichés is a spanner in the works of the economy.”

News of right-wing extremists make it as far as India

There is no denying that racism is a problem in Germany. A government agent Report on Islamophobia recently stated that racism directed against Muslims is not a marginal phenomenon in society, but rather an everyday reality and “widespread in large parts of the German population”.

Are potential immigrants really deterred by such news? There is some truth in the finance minister’s warning, says Ulrich Kober, director of the Bertelsmann Foundation’s “Democracy and Cohesion” program. But it’s not quite that simple: “We know from research that migration decisions are very complex. There isn’t just one factor that plays a role. People have different priorities.”

Kober points out that reports of Islamophobia and the AfD’s successes and scandals make it into foreign media, including the Times of India. “When right-wing extremists are on the rise in Germany, when right-wing extremist politicians are elected to office, that’s an issue abroad,” Kober told DW. “We are closely following what is happening in Germany.”

Came to Germany from India five years ago and feels at home here: IT manager Shivam Mehrotra Photo: private

Shivam Mehrotra confirms this assessment. The IT manager from India has worked for a company in Brandenburg for the past five years, one of the federal states in which the AfD is currently at the top of opinion polls. He advises other immigrants on their way through the German bureaucracy and knows that Indians who are considering going abroad follow such news. “It’s probably not a decisive factor in the decision to come to Germany. But it’s worth considering which direction the country is taking,” he told DW.

Mehrotra himself reports that he has experienced little racism in Germany. “Maybe I just got lucky,” he says. But the rise of right-wing populism worries him. “It doesn’t leave me unscathed,” says the 33-year-old. “It’s disturbing all over the world, but especially in Germany, which I now consider my country. I want to believe that Germany upholds values ​​such as equality and diversity.”

Decisive for skilled workers: professional opportunities and quality of life

Various bodies, from business-funded think tanks like the Bertelsmann Foundation to international institutions like the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), regularly examine what circumstances make a country attractive to whom. According to their findings, the most important factors include potential income, career prospects and quality of life. Germany is quite well positioned in all of these areas, says Kober. But of course it competes with other wealthy states that are also looking for workers. Nations like the US, Canada, Australia and the UK have a huge advantage as many of the potential workers already speak English.

Racism in Germany

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

For a survey published last year, the OECD asked skilled workers around the world what obstacles they encountered when coming to Germany: around 38 percent cited a lack of German language skills, while around 18 percent expressed concerns about discrimination and racism. “That plays a role, but you have to classify it and see what the central motives are. I suspect that’s also because everyone knows that there are no societies that are free of racism,” comments Kober.

“There are other countries, the classic Anglo-Saxon immigration countries, that have developed a different culture of openness,” the researcher explains. “There is still a lack of that in Germany. Of course, the AfD and the mindset that is responsible for people voting for the AfD do not necessarily stand for this culture of openness.”

For Shivam Mehrotra and his wife, two considerations tipped the scales in favor of Germany: “One was the way Germany dealt with Corona from a humanitarian and economic point of view. That was fantastic. And the second thing that really moved us was the ethical one side of this country. The state I come from was a British colony and in Britain people of our generation still believe that the colonial period was a good thing. In Germany, on the other hand, children learn about the Nazi past in school,” adds Mehrotra. “Really accepting your past is ethical. For me, that really created a bond with Germany.”

Adapted from the English by Phoenix Hanzo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

