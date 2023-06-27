Home » Does wearing a mouthguard limit performance?
| Are dental splints just uncomfortable to wear during sports or do they also impair athletic performance? In this context, current studies by the Institute for Sports Medicine & Prevention in cooperation with the Heart Center in Leipzig have focused on performance and metabolic/cardiopulmonary reactions. |

Tests with a self-fitted mouthguard with breathing channels showed an increased airway resistance and a higher metabolic effort (cardiopulmonary compensation) compared to sport without a mouthguard, but the performance was only slightly reduced [1]. Another study examined metabolic and cardiopulmonary parameters when using mouthguards with/without airway compared to training without a mouthguard. With the same oxygen intake, no performance impairment due to the sports splints could be determined. But here, too, the cardiopulmonary parameters differed between the study groups, which, however, does not call into question the preventive effect of sports splints, according to the researchers [2].

Sources

[1] Lässing J et al. Decreased exercise capacity in young athletes using self-adapted mouthguards. Eur J Appl Physiol 2021, 121(7):1881-1888, doi.org/10.1007/s00421-021-04659-8.[2] Lässing J et al. Effects of custom-made mouthguards on cardiopulmonary exercise capacity. Int J Sports Med 2021, 42(5):448-455, doi.org/10.1055/a-1236-3814.

