The market for policies for dogs and cats has a potential worth over 1.3 billion euros

They increase subscriptions from the insurance policies dedicated to you dogs and you have gattiso much so that in January 2023 online searches, according to Facile.it, have recorded a 23% growth compared to the same month in 2022. Considering the number of dogs and cats present in Italian families and the cost of a policy for pets, it has been estimated that only for the liability coveragethis market has a potential value of over 1.3 billion euros.

Dog and cat policies, which breeds are most protected in Italy: research

Always from research carried out by Facile.it, analyzing a sample of over 99,000 estimates made emerged as the Labrador Retriever be there most protected dog breed with ad hoc policy; the Maine Coon if you look at the feline world. Among the cities with the highest number of 4-legged friends insured in relation to the number of inhabitants, however, Bergamo for dogs and Bologna for cats stand out.

Looking at the dog breeds most covered by a specific policy, after the Labrador Retriever, the Golden Retriever and the Bulldog. Quarto place forAmerican Staffordshire Terrier and fifth for the Maltese. If you look at the feline world, however, the Maine Coon is followed by the Siberian, the European, the British Shorthair and the Persian.

Among the Italian provinces with the highest ratio between number of dogs protected by a policy and number of inhabitants, after Bergamo, Brescia and Padua are positioned. The top five closes with Bologna and Milan. As far as cats are concerned, Bologna is followed on the podium by Brescia and Milan; fourth and fifth, respectively, Padua and Rome. In addition, the research also poked around by discovering which ones are the most used names for your four-legged friend. Among the most popular for dogs stand out Luna, Mia, Kira, Zoe and Maya; Luna and Mia are the most used names also for cats, followed by Leo, Simba and Romeo.

Dog and cat policies, what are the main coverages

Furthermore, the research revealed that the main characteristics of the coverages on the market, discovering how the costs for a policy that only covers civil liability start from around 6 euros per month, while if veterinary coverage is added, the prices start on average from 12 euros per month.

In addition to the price, however, there are many factors to take into consideration when you want to take out coverage dedicated to pets. First of all, it is important to know that the breed and age are among the elements that could push a company not to insure the animal; in the first case, some products explicitly exclude certain breeds – considered “dangerous” – from the possibility of subscribing a hedge, others may apply different terms and often more expensive. As far as age is concerned, however, certain companies only insure animals older than 2 months and less than 10 years old, even if the extremes may vary depending on the product considered.

In addition to the traditional liability coverage against any damage caused to third parties – whether they are people, other animals or property, even if Fido is entrusted to a person outside the family nucleus – and the reimbursement of expenses in the event of illness or accident, some products provide additional protections which they provide 360-degree assistance to the animal and its owner; ranging from the telephone consultation of a veterinarian to the consultation of a specialized nutritionist, from the delivery of medicines and foodstuffs to the sending of a dog sitter in cases where the owner, following an accident or illness, was hospitalized and found unable to look after your four-legged friend.

Furthermore, the insurance market has developed various solutions specifically designed to protect traveling animals; some products protect the four-legged passenger in the event of a road accident, others make available an operations center specialized in organizing pet-friendly holidays, still others assist the owners in the moment in which a sudden illness or an injury should be faced animal, offering, among other things, telephone veterinary assistance, notification of specialized centers and clinics closest to the holiday resort, and home delivery of the necessary medicines.

In this regard Andrea Ghizzoni, Managing Director Insurance of Facile.it explains: “We must not forget that, in order for the insurance to be valid and to be able to intervene in case of need, the animal must be equipped with a microchip (or tattoo), possess the health card and be regularly vaccinated. Generally, when you decide to take out an insurance policy, the advice is always to carefully check the information sheets and check that the protections of our interest are actually included”.

