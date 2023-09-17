Dollar and Euro Soar in Cuba’s Informal Exchange Market, Setting New Records

Both the US dollar (USD) and the euro are capturing the attention of Cubans as their values continue to rise in the informal exchange market. On Sunday, September 17th, the USD increased by $3.00 CUP compared to the previous day, reaching a value of $248.00 CUP. The dollar has been steadily increasing in value since its recent decline about a month ago, bringing it closer to the euro’s value.

Speaking of the euro, it maintained a value of $250.00 CUP on Sunday, the same as the previous day. Both the USD and the euro are on track to break historical records in Cuba’s informal exchange market. Similar to the dollar, the euro has regained strength after a recent fall and has consistently increased in value in recent weeks.

Even the Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) is recovering ground, although at a slower pace than physical bills. On Sunday, the MLC had a value of $215.00 CUP, which increased by $5.00 CUP compared to the previous day. It is expected that the MLC, as well as the USD and euro, will continue to gradually rise in the coming days.

It is important to note that the MLC is only used in Cuba for purchases in specific stores, while the dollar and the euro are commonly used in multiple transactions in daily life. The volatile nature of the Cuban informal market greatly influences the lives of the Cuban people, as the daily exchange rate movements establish exorbitant prices for products, especially basic necessities.