Home » Dollar Continues to Rise: Exchange Rate Reaches 17.1251 Pesos per Unit
Business

Dollar Continues to Rise: Exchange Rate Reaches 17.1251 Pesos per Unit

by admin
Dollar Continues to Rise: Exchange Rate Reaches 17.1251 Pesos per Unit

Title: Dollar Trading at 17.1251 Pesos with Upward Trend, Bitcoin Rises to 30,580.1 Dollars

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

In the latest report from Banxico, the interbank spot exchange rate for the dollar closed at 17.1156 pesos per unit on Friday. However, today, Saturday, July 1, the dollar is trading at 17.1251 pesos per unit, indicating an upward trend in real time.

To provide a comprehensive view, here is the current price of the dollar in various Mexican banks:

– Bank of Mexico: Buy – $17.1156, Sell – $17.1156
– HSBC: Buy – $19.01, Sell – $19.74
– Banamex: Buy – $17.04, Sell – $18.02
– Bancomer: Buy – $19.83, Sell – $20.73
– Banorte: Buy – $16.00, Sell – $17.40
– Scotiabank: Buy – $16.77, Sell – $17.44
– IXE: Buy – $16.00, Sell – $17.40
– Bajio Bank: Buy – $16.30, Sell – $17.70
– Monex: Buy – $19.81, Sell – $20.33
– Azteca Bank: Buy – $20.15, Sell – $20.89
– Inbursa: Buy – $16.80, Sell – $18.80
– Santander: Buy – $19.53, Sell – $21.06
– Exchange: Buy – $19.45, Sell – $20.46
– Spa area: Buy – $19.20, Sell – $20.70

In addition to the dollar, the price of bitcoin is currently at 30,580.1 dollars with an upward trend in real time, indicating a positive market sentiment.

The euro is quoted at $18.69 pesos, while the pound sterling stands at an overall average of $21.76 pesos.

For detailed and up-to-date information on the dollar, readers are encouraged to visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com regularly.

You may also like

After chip crisis & Co.: More discounts –...

Nordio-Zaia agreement to share rankings. Video

Temporary measure – Twitter introduces post-reading restrictions –...

Usa: core PCE index up 4.6% in May

Luitpold Prince of Bavaria: In China “we are...

Pleasure boating towards the new objectives of sustainability...

China, Pan Gongsheng towards the appointment of governor...

Trouble with the PKV? This is how privately...

Car manufacturers give wings to a 90 billion-dollar...

Non-swimmers: “A child on a unicorn – all...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy