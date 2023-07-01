Dollar Continues to Rise: Exchange Rate Reaches 17.1251 Pesos per Unit

Title: Dollar Trading at 17.1251 Pesos with Upward Trend, Bitcoin Rises to 30,580.1 Dollars

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

In the latest report from Banxico, the interbank spot exchange rate for the dollar closed at 17.1156 pesos per unit on Friday. However, today, Saturday, July 1, the dollar is trading at 17.1251 pesos per unit, indicating an upward trend in real time.

To provide a comprehensive view, here is the current price of the dollar in various Mexican banks:

– Bank of Mexico: Buy – $17.1156, Sell – $17.1156

– HSBC: Buy – $19.01, Sell – $19.74

– Banamex: Buy – $17.04, Sell – $18.02

– Bancomer: Buy – $19.83, Sell – $20.73

– Banorte: Buy – $16.00, Sell – $17.40

– Scotiabank: Buy – $16.77, Sell – $17.44

– IXE: Buy – $16.00, Sell – $17.40

– Bajio Bank: Buy – $16.30, Sell – $17.70

– Monex: Buy – $19.81, Sell – $20.33

– Azteca Bank: Buy – $20.15, Sell – $20.89

– Inbursa: Buy – $16.80, Sell – $18.80

– Santander: Buy – $19.53, Sell – $21.06

– Exchange: Buy – $19.45, Sell – $20.46

– Spa area: Buy – $19.20, Sell – $20.70

In addition to the dollar, the price of bitcoin is currently at 30,580.1 dollars with an upward trend in real time, indicating a positive market sentiment.

The euro is quoted at $18.69 pesos, while the pound sterling stands at an overall average of $21.76 pesos.

For detailed and up-to-date information on the dollar, readers are encouraged to visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com regularly.