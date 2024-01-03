Dollar Exchange Rate: Starting 2024 at $17 Pesos per Dollar

The start of the new year has brought changes to the exchange rate between the dollar and the Mexican peso. The dollar began the year trading at $17, sparking conversation and speculation across the country.

According to Infobae México, the exchange rate on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, saw the dollar trading at a different rate than the start of the year. LA NACION reported that the peso ended the day on a negative note, indicating potential fluctuations in the currency market.

Excélsior Newspaper also discussed the price of the dollar for January 2, 2024, raising questions about the potential fall of the superweight. EL INFORMADOR provided insights into the current price of the dollar for the day, adding to the ongoing conversation about the currency’s performance.

As the year progresses, it will be important to keep an eye on the fluctuations in the exchange rate and how they impact the Mexican economy. Stay tuned for more updates on the price of the dollar and its implications.

