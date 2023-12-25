Home » Dollar Exchange Rate Update: December 25th, 2017 in Mexico
Dollar Exchange Rate Update: December 25th, 2017 in Mexico

The current exchange rate for the dollar in Mexico has been revealed for Monday, December 25. According to ElDolar.info, the exchange rate for the dollar stands at $17.41, which is a 24 cent drop from the previous week’s rate. This news comes after the peso has gained strength, breaking the barrier of 17 units per dollar.

This news will surely have an impact on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), which has already seen a decline in response to the strengthening peso. It is yet to be seen how this shift in exchange rates will affect the country’s economy.

Forbes Mexico is also preparing to release further analysis on the impact of the exchange rate on businesses and the overall economic climate.

It will be interesting to see how this news develops and what the potential implications are for the Mexican economy in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates as this story develops.

