Dollar Exchange Rates Rise and Close at 4 Digits, Central Bank Continues Buying Reserves

The value of the free dollar closed at $950 for purchase and $1,000 for sale on Wednesday, representing a $5 increase from the previous day. The marginal currency has returned to 4 digits after being seven wheels below. The gap with the official dollar is 23.8%.

In terms of financial options, the MEP fell to $930.55 and the Cash with Settlement (CCL) settled below $900, closing at $885.26. Both prices continue to fall, narrowing the gap to minimums.

The CCL broke the 10% gap floor and then settled just above it, impacted by the supply of harvest dollars and the devaluation’s effects. The fine gap has not been seen since the stocks were re-applied in August 2019.

As the Central Bank continues to buy reserves, it has accumulated more than 2.1 billion dollars following the devaluation announced by the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, two weeks ago. Today, the monetary authority bought 205 million dollars, and gross reserves closed at 22,763 million dollars.

Banco Nación’s official retail closed at $827.25, sliding another 50 cents from yesterday’s close. With these values, the dollar for expenses in foreign currency with the Card is worth $1,323.60.

The value of the bill in the average of the banks in the system is $843.50. The wholesale dollar stands at $807.40, rising 55 cents compared to Tuesday’s trading.

