Dollar Falls Amid Uncertainty on U.S. Interest Rates

Dollar Falls Amid Low Volume, Uncertainty About U.S. Interest Rates

The U.S. dollar fell on Friday as low trading volume influenced by the holidays and uncertainty about the future path of U.S. interest rates took their toll. At 03:00 ET (0800 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, fell 0.3% to 103.555, just above the two-and-a-half-month low of 103.17 it reached earlier in the week.

Volumed were expected to be limited on Friday due to a shorter U.S. session following the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. The dollar is set for a monthly loss of about 2.5%, marking its weakest monthly performance in a year amid growing expectations that the economy could begin cutting rates next year after ending its rate hike cycle at its meeting earlier this month.

In Europe, the euro rose 0.1% to 1.0909 following data suggesting the recession in Germany could be shallower than expected. Despite this, European Central Bank policymakers have warned that the central bank’s pause in its streak of 10 consecutive rate hikes at its October meeting does not mean rate cuts are around the corner.

In the U.K., the pound rose 0.2% to 1.2553 following moves by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to boost growth ahead of next year’s election. Finally, in Asia, the yen was favored by dollar weakness, trading at 0.1% below 149.50 even after data showed Japanese inflation rose slightly less than expected in October. The yuan, on the other hand, rose 0.1% to 7.1524, heading for its fourth consecutive week of gains.

Ahead, traders await China’s next week amid persistent concerns about a slow economic rebound, which could test the yuan’s rebound from lows in more than a year.

