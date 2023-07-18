Dollar Falls to 16.7528 Pesos per Unit, Peso Hits New Low for the Year

Title: Dollar Exchange Rate Falls Against the Peso, While Bitcoin Declines

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

The US dollar is currently trading at 16.7528 pesos per unit, showing a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report from Banxico, the peso has dropped one cent against the dollar, leading to an exchange rate of 16.7489 pesos per unit. This marks a slight decrease from the previous record of 16.7389 pesos. The Mexican peso closed the day stable but in negative territory after hitting a new low for the year at 16.6941 pesos per greenback.

Economist Gabriela Siller highlighted the international trend of retail sales in the US, which only grew by 0.2% on a monthly basis in June. This figure fell short of market expectations, as experts projected a rise of 0.5%. When adjusted for consumer inflation, the record shows a monthly decline of 0.1% and an annual decline of 1.4%. This continuous decline in retail sales has not been observed since the Great Recession, where the fall lasted for 24 consecutive months.

Here are the current buy and sell prices of the dollar at major Mexican banks:

– Bank of Mexico: Buy $16.7489 – Sell: $16.7489

– HSBC: Buy: $19.01 – Sell: $19.74

– Banamex: Buy: $17.04 – Sell: $18.01

– Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.71

– Banorte: Buy: $15.59 – Sell: $17.06

– Scotiabank: Buy: $16.41 – Sell: $17.04

– IXE: Buy: $15.61 – Sell: $17.05

– Bajio Bank: Buy: $16.30 – Sell: $17.71

– Monex: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33

– Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.91

– Inbursa: Buy: $16.39 – Sell: $18.39

– Santander: Buy: $19.54 – Sell: $21.06

– Exchange: Buy: $16.2491 – Sell: $17.2596

– Spa area: Buy: $19.21 – Sell: $20.69

Bitcoin’s current value stands at 29,832.1 dollars, displaying a downward trend in real time.

In addition to the dollar and Bitcoin, the euro is quoted at 18.81 pesos, while the overall average for the pound sterling is 21.85 pesos.

