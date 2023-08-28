Dollar-Guaraní Exchange Rate Comes Under Pressure Following Fed President’s Announcement

Exchange rate comes under pressure after announcement by Federal Reserve President

The exchange rate in Paraguay has started to come under pressure following an announcement by Jerome Powell, the President of the Federal Reserve of the United States (Fed), regarding upcoming interest rate increases to combat inflation. As a result, each US dollar in Paraguay was trading at G. 7,350 as of Saturday.

Prior to Powell’s speech at the central bankers’ meeting in Jackson Hole, the foreign exchange market was already anticipating increased pressure on the exchange rate. However, his remarks about the Fed’s commitment to lowering inflation further exacerbated the situation. Consequently, the exchange rate reached 30 points above Friday’s level, representing a 50-point increase over the past two weeks.

Local analysts predict that this upward trend will continue due to decreased foreign currency earnings associated with lower exports. Nevertheless, they also emphasize that these fluctuations are driven by market conditions and are not cause for concern. The Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP) has been selling dollars to the financial system, but in relatively low volumes.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which reflects the currency’s performance against other major currencies, had a positive session on August 25. It closed with a slight increase of 0.17% at 104.16 points, reaching a peak of 104.45 points and a low of 103.74 points.

A stronger US dollar relative to other currencies can benefit investors holding dollar-denominated assets, as the value of their investments may increase. Conversely, a weaker dollar can be advantageous for US companies involved in exporting goods and services.

Overall, while the exchange rate pressure in Paraguay may be concerning, it is important to recognize that these fluctuations are part of normal market conditions. The situation will continue to be monitored by analysts and financial institutions.

