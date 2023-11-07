Dollar Hits Record High in Cuban Informal Exchange Market

The dollar continues to skyrocket in Cuba, breaking a new sales record in the informal exchange market. Reports from various sources including El Nuevo Herald, CiberCuba, Directorio Cubano, and infobae indicate that the dollar has reached unprecedented heights in the Cuban informal exchange market, with the price reaching as high as 256 pesos per dollar.

The MLC (Moneda Libremente Convertible) has established a new record price in the Cuban informal market, leaving many Cubans struggling to afford basic necessities due to the high exchange rates. However, there is some relief as other sources such as CiberCuba report that the price of the freely convertible currency has dropped in the Cuban informal market.

The skyrocketing dollar in Cuba has caused concern and hardship for many citizens, with the high exchange rates making it difficult for people to afford essential goods and services. The situation continues to unfold, and the full coverage can be accessed via Google News.

As the dollar reaches new heights in the Cuban informal exchange market, many are left wondering about the impact on the local economy and the daily lives of the citizens. The situation is continuously developing, and the full coverage on Google News provides an in-depth look at the ongoing challenges faced by the Cuban people.

