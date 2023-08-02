Dollar in Colombia Reaches Above $4,000 as August Begins

Title: Colombian Peso Rebounds, Trading Close to $4,000 Against the Dollar

Subtitle: Analysts predict further strengthening of the Colombian peso in the medium term

Date: August 1, 2023

The Colombian peso begins August on a positive note, rebounding close to $4,000 against the dollar after trading below $3,900 at the end of July. According to the Stock Market, the average price of the foreign currency is currently at $3,995, marking a 97-peso increase from the previous day’s price of $3,898.

Market analysts believe that the weakening of the dollar worldwide will lead to a further strengthening of the Colombian peso in the medium term. They predict that the dollar could potentially reach levels close to $3,800 soon.

While the maximum price recorded for the dollar is $4,035, the minimum price stands at $3,950. This increase comes as a relief for the Colombian economy, as a stronger peso can positively impact imports and help control inflation.

It is worth noting that the current TRM (Tasa Representativa del Mercado) set the exchange rate at $3,898 for the day. The TRM is the official exchange rate used in Colombia, which represents the average exchange rate for the US dollar against the Colombian peso based on market transactions.

Financial experts advise individuals and businesses to stay updated on the foreign exchange market, as exchange rates can have significant implications for trade and investments.

