Dollar in Colombia Reaches Lowest Point in Recent Months, Bringing Relief to Importers and Debt Holders

Title: Colombian Peso Experiences Significant Drop as Dollar Stabilizes

Subtitle: Economic and Political Factors Contribute to Recent Currency Shift

In the past year, the behavior of the dollar in Colombia has resembled a roller coaster ride, characterized by significant fluctuations and increased tension in the financial environment. However, a recent development suggests that calm might have returned to the currency, as it has experienced a notable drop, reaching its lowest level in recent months, hovering around 4,000 pesos.

Last June, the value of the US currency began to rise, starting at 3,776.52 pesos. This rise continued as the second electoral round in Colombia approached. Semana Magazine’s latest edition sheds light on the situation of the dollar in Colombia, highlighting its correlation with the governance of President Petro.

The magazine also points out that the peak of the dollar in Colombia coincided with a moment of global tension and uncertainty, exacerbated by the messages coming from the Petro Government. The government’s refusal to engage in oil exploration, despite it being a crucial income-generating activity for the country, further contributed to the uncertainty. Additionally, tax reform proposals and announcements of pension reform with significant changes in private pension funds added to the market’s unease.

During this period, the term “dollar-Petro” emerged as the US currency gained strength with every public statement made by the president against the Banco de la República’s policy of increasing interest rates to control inflation. The president strongly criticized this increase, arguing that it would have disastrous consequences, such as slowing down consumption and investment due to higher borrowing costs.

This environment of turmoil prompted the possibility of implementing a tax to prevent capital flight, which was interpreted in the dollar market as an attempt by the government to undermine the autonomy of the issuing bank. In this context, the then Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, played a role in minimizing the confusion generated by the Petro Government’s ambiguous messages regarding the rules of the game.

However, in recent weeks, just before the end of Petro’s tenure, the dollar has stabilized. On July 14th, the currency closed at 4,053 pesos, with an average of 4,089 pesos throughout the day. This newfound exchange rate stability provides some relief for the market and suggests a calmer outlook compared to the previous volatile moves. As a result, the foreign exchange market has experienced an environment of relative calm.

Despite the unpredictable nature of the dollar, which is subject to various economic and political factors, the decrease in its value presents a relief for importers and individuals with foreign currency debts. However, it could negatively impact certain sectors, particularly exporters, whose income is affected by a stronger national currency.

According to LatinFocus Consensus specialists who monitor the region’s main economic indicators, the Colombian peso has appreciated since the Congress of the Republic put President Petro’s reform agenda on hold. However, they anticipate that this trend may not continue for the remainder of the year. While the global winds of economic recession are starting to fade, the Federal Reserve in the United States is expected to continue raising interest rates to avoid a resurgence of inflation.

A recent study by Corficolombiana suggests that, without the local political uncertainty, the North American currency should be below 3,800 pesos. On average, the panelists consulted by LatinFocus Consensus expect the Colombian peso to end 2023 at 4,399 pesos per dollar and 2024 at 4,360.

Juan David Ballén, an analyst at Casa de Bolsa, explains that the dollar’s decline can be attributed to the drop in inflation in the United States and the proximity of the Fed to concluding its interest rate increase cycle. In Colombia’s case, he adds that the currency has fallen more sharply after the reform process and governance became complex, thus aiming to reduce the increased risk premium of the previous year. Although the dollar has entered oversold levels globally, explaining its recent stability in the country, it’s important to note that there is still lost ground to recover.

Overall, the recent drop in the Colombian peso and the stabilizing dollar bring a sense of relief to the market. However, the unpredictability of economic and political factors suggests that this newfound stability may be temporary.

