Home » Dollar in Colombia Surpasses $4,000 Mark as Federal Reserve’s High Interest Rates Take Effect
Business

Dollar in Colombia Surpasses $4,000 Mark as Federal Reserve’s High Interest Rates Take Effect

by admin
Dollar in Colombia Surpasses $4,000 Mark as Federal Reserve’s High Interest Rates Take Effect

as the Representative Market Rate (TRM) for the day, which is the maximum price recorded. Throughout the day, the dollar remained strong in Colombia, causing other currencies, including the Colombian peso, to weaken.

The rise in the dollar is attributed to the decision of the United States Federal Reserve (FED) to continue applying high interest rates in the country. This led to a decline in US stocks and international investors shifting their money into dollar assets for better profitability. In Colombia, the decision of the Bank of the Republic to maintain the national interest rate at 13.25% was also announced.

Despite requests from the government and business associations to lower the interest rate, the Bank of the Republic decided to keep it unchanged for the third time this year. This decision has sparked discussions and debates regarding its impact on the Colombian economy.

However, it should be noted that despite the TRM exceeding $4,000, in exchange houses across major cities in Colombia, the dollar can be bought or sold for slightly less than that figure. The prices of the dollar on September 29, in the exchange offices of the main cities of the country, are as follows:

– Bogota: Buy $3,890 – Sell $3,980
– Medellin: Buy $3,840 – Sell $4,010
– Cali: Buy $3,820 – Sell $3,950
– Cartagena: Buy $3,700 – Sell $3,930

These variations in exchange rates provide options for individuals and businesses looking to exchange their currency. At 8:00 am, when the stock market opened, the dollar was quoted at $4,080 in Colombia, ready to be published as the TRM for the day.

See also  Football, oligarch Abramovich sells Chelsea to Boehly for £ 4 billion. "All proceeds will be donated"

The strengthening of the dollar and its impact on the Colombian economy is a topic of interest for investors, economists, and the general public. As the situation continues to unfold, experts will closely monitor the dollar’s behavior and its implications for the country’s financial stability.

You may also like

Why we need Security Council reform

Mitsubishi Motors Considers Complete Withdrawal from China Due...

Rare raw materials – urgently wanted: rare earths...

Bank of America CEO Confident in Soft Landing...

Fiumicino, chef fighting but Elisa Isoardi lands: the...

Mixed Performance for U.S. Stock Indexes as Nasdaq...

US union strikes other Ford and GM plants

Exxon Mobil’s Withdrawal from Deep Zone in Guyana:...

Piazza Affari ends at +0.3% on the day...

Tokyo’s Core Inflation Rate Continues to Slow, Affirming...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy