Dollar Opens Lower in Stock Market on December 28th, Despite Rising US Stocks

The dollar opened lower in the stock market on December 28, with a price of $3,840.00. It reached a maximum of $3,840 and a minimum of $3,825 during the first transactions of the day, and is expected to maintain an average price of $3,818.80 throughout the day.

The Representative Market Rate (TRM) remains approximately $4 above the market quote price, but has been reduced compared to the previous day. According to the daily report of the Financial Superintendency, the TRM for the day is $3,844.81.

US stocks have been trading higher since October in response to the decrease in inflation in the country. This has led to expectations that the Federal Reserve will stop the streak of interest rate increases and begin cutting them.

The price of the dollar recorded in recent weeks contradicts the forecasts of economic specialists, who had predicted the TRM to close the year between $4,395 and $4,495. This estimate was recorded in the latest Monthly Expectations Survey of economic analysts (EME), published by the Bank of the Republic last September.

The recent trend in the value of the dollar has surprised many experts and investors, as it has not followed the predicted path. The fluctuation of the dollar in the market has significant implications for both local and international trade.

These developments in the currency market will have implications for various sectors of the economy, including imports, exports, and inflation. It remains to be seen how the value of the dollar will continue to evolve in the coming weeks and months.