Dollar Price in Mexico Fluctuates Amidst Shifts in Exchange Market

Title: Fluctuations in Dollar Price Impact Mexican Peso Amidst Market Volatility

Subtitle: Fitch Rating’s decision and US employment data contribute to increased risk aversion

Mexico City, August 2 – The Mexican peso experienced significant fluctuations against the US dollar in the exchange market today. Initially, the peso appreciated by 0.09% against the dollar, reaching a rate of $16.8665 per dollar at 6:09 am (Mexico City). However, the peso reversed its gains later in the morning, climbing to $17 per dollar, representing a depreciation of 0.74% at 8:30 am, as investors became more risk-averse.

The recent downgrade of the US sovereign credit rating by Fitch Ratings from AAA to AA+ impacted the Mexican currency, resulting in heightened international risk aversion. According to Janneth Quiroz, Monex Chief Economist, this downgrade significantly affected the Mexican currency, along with the currencies of other emerging economies, as they traded in the negative territory this morning.

Bloomberg data reveals that during the intraday session, the Mexican peso reached a maximum rate of $16.8349 per dollar and a minimum rate of $17.029 per greenback. This performance positioned the Mexican peso as the eighth best-performing currency against the US dollar among a basket of 23 emerging countries.

The Mexican peso’s performance was also influenced by the 0.41% increase in the dollar index, which settled at 102.502 points at 8:33 am (Mexico City). Fitch Ratings’ decision to withdraw the US government’s debt note from the highest AAA level to AA+ was cited as a key factor behind this increase, which occurred due to concerns about the growing fiscal deficit and the erosion of governance.

Analysts had anticipated this action by Fitch Ratings after the US debt ceiling was raised at the end of May. While the US economy seems positive, volatility may arise due to the rapid withdrawal of risk assets, highlighting concerns about recession risks.

According to the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the exchange rate between the Mexican peso and the US dollar was established at $16.853300 per dollar.

The recently reported US employment data for July, indicating an increase to 324,000 workers, exceeded expectations of 185,000 seats by Bloomberg analysts. These results, in combination with Fitch Ratings’ decision, are likely to impact the exchange rate, with Monex analysts predicting trading levels between $16.82 and $17 per dollar during the session.

In terms of the year-to-date performance, the Mexican peso has appreciated by 15.47% against the US dollar, with an average price of $17.98. The currency has experienced a maximum rate of $19.50 and a minimum rate of $16.69. Additionally, among a basket of 23 emerging market currencies, the Mexican peso holds the second position.

Looking at the performance of other Latin American currencies, the Brazilian real has appreciated by 10.15%, the Colombian peso by 22.67%, the Peruvian sol by 4.45%, the Chilean peso by 1.14%, and the Argentine peso has depreciated by 35.87% in 2023.

In terms of the local market, the dollar price in Mexico witnessed a rise in banks and exchange houses on August 2. On average, the peso-dollar exchange rate stood at MXN$16.8007 per greenback. For purchase, the rate was at MXN$16.4987, while for sale, it reached MXN$17.1028 per unit.

It is worth noting that these rates can vary among different financial institutions. Banco Azteca, for instance, set the price at $17.09, while Citibanamex set it at $17.32. Other rates included Banorte ($17.15), BBVA ($17.13), CiBanco ($16.97), and Scotiabank ($17.35).

Please note that this article was created with the assistance of automated data from Bloomberg. Updated information was added at 8:42 a.m.

