Dollar reaches $3,977.66, What’s Next for the Exchange Rate?

The dollar closed at a price of $3,977.66 on Wednesday, slightly higher than the Representative Market Rate of $3,963.57. The currency reached a minimum of $3,937.20 and a maximum of $4,040 during trading. Inflation continues to influence the variation of the dollar. The Consumer Price Index in the United States increased by 3.2% in 12 months, which is lower than analysts’ expectations and the interannual data reported in September.

The United States Federal Reserve (FED) decided to keep interest rates in a range of 5.25% to 5.50%, the highest in 22 years. The goal is to discourage demand and stabilize prices. This can affect the investment capacity of foreign companies in countries like Colombia, therefore reducing the flow of dollars in the national territory and making the currency more expensive.

Falling inflation could lead to a new decrease in interest rates at the Fed’s upcoming meeting. Other factors affecting the variation in the price of the dollar include the economic, political, and legal situation in Colombia, as well as global events such as conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

For now, the dollar has entered a period of stability, with forecasts suggesting it will continue to fluctuate around $4,000 in the coming weeks.

