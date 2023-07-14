Dollar Rebounds After Consecutive Declines, But Faces Potential 15-Month Low

Title: US Dollar Rebounds After Three Consecutive Downward Sessions

Introduction:

After three consecutive sessions of decline, the US dollar is experiencing a slight rise on Friday, July 14. The dollar index (DXY), which measures the currency’s strength against a basket of six major global currencies, has increased by 0.2 percent, pushing the value of the greenback to 99.620 units. This rebound comes after the dollar dipped below the 100 level, a threshold it hasn’t crossed since April 2022.

The State of the Dollar in Mexico and Central America:

According to the latest update from Investing.com finance portal, the exchange rates for the US dollar in Mexico and several Central American countries are as follows:

Mexico: 16.7850 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 543.68 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 7.8426 quetzales (GTQ)

Honduras: 24.5993 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 36.5542 córdobas (NIO) – Buy

Mexico: 16.7730 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 531.21 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 7.6645 quetzales (GTQ)

Honduras: 24.1539 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 36.1089 córdobas (NIO) – Sale

Mexico: 16.7900 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 556.15 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 8.0207 quetzales (GTQ)

Honduras: 25.0446 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 36.9996 cordobas (NIO)

Reasons for Dollar’s Rise:

The recent increase in the dollar can be attributed to the financial market’s acceptance of the end of the rising cycle of interest rates set by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed). The decrease in inflation rates in the country has led to a major market adjustment. Official figures indicate that the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 3.0 percent, surpassing analysts’ expectations of 3.1 percent and the previous month’s 4.0 percent reading.

The Fed is expected to implement a final 25 basis point interest rate hike next month, signaling the end of its aggressive bullish cycle. This decision will be announced during the upcoming monetary policy meeting on July 26.

According to ING analysts, these recent market movements could signify the beginning of a significant adjustment, as earlier predictions indicated signs of disinflation and a weakening dollar in the third quarter of 2023.

Stumbling Performance and Future Outlook:

Despite the recent rebound, the US dollar has experienced a 2.5 percent decline this week, marking its worst performance in the past eight months. If the upward trend fails to be sustained until the market closes, the dollar could potentially reach 15-month lows.

Conclusion:

The US dollar is rebounding from a downward trend, showing a slight rise after falling below the 100 level for the first time since April 2022. The increase is attributed to the market’s acceptance of the end of the rising interest rate cycle by the Federal Reserve, with inflation continuing to slow down. However, the dollar’s overall performance this week reflects challenges that may push it towards lows last seen 15 months ago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

