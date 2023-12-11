Dollar Rebounds and Gains Ground in Chilean Market as Key Central Bank Meetings Loom

The dollar closed higher after ending last week with a downward streak and was above $880. The United States currency in Chile gained ground after the national exchange market had its last day last Thursday because last Friday was a holiday. The Chilean peso also fell in line with the region’s currencies, which are focused on a week full of central bank meetings, especially the Federal Reserve, and inflation data from the United States that could provide more certainty about the monetary direction in the first world economy.

At the close of the day, the dollar rose $13.45 compared to last Thursday’s close on the Chilean Electronic Stock Exchange (Bec) and reached a value of $883 per unit. Thus, the currency ended a streak of two consecutive days of decline, where it fell $9.8.

However, in the last operations of the day, the dollar managed to rise a little more and reached a maximum of $883.80, according to Bec data. Furthermore, the dollar always registered gains.

“It reflects the volatility that we could see this week prior to the plebiscite votes, one of the most relevant internal factors to which the exchange rate will be subject,” added Francisca Hurtado, XTB Latam market strategist, in the middle of a day marked by external factors.

The Chilean peso lost strength in line with the advance of the dollar in the world last Friday. The dollar gained ground globally after data showed that U.S. job growth accelerated in November and the unemployment rate fell, pointing to underlying strength in the labor market.

When the foreign exchange market was closed, the unemployment rate was reported to have fallen to 3.7%, suggesting that financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates as soon as the first quarter of 2024 were premature.

“The greenback globally has seen a greater increase in its price, especially after having known solid employment data in the United States, where projections for job creation, variation in average hourly income and unemployment rate were improved,” commented Ricardo Bustamante, deputy manager of trading studies at Capitaria.

While, regarding this day, the dollar index marks a slight advance compared to last Friday. The dollar against a basket of the world‘s most important currencies rose 0.07% to 104.08 points.

Meanwhile, the national currency also lost ground due to the fall of copper, one of the main supports of the Chilean peso. Most base metals fell after consumer prices fell in China last month at the fastest pace in three years, while deflation in factories was accentuated by weak domestic demand, which puts economic recovery in doubt.

Also weighing on raw materials was the strength of the dollar pending US inflation data and central bank meetings this week, which makes raw materials priced in the US currency more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Given this scenario, the three-month value of copper fell 1.81% to US$3.80 per pound on the main futures exchange, Comex. Meanwhile, the spot value of copper closed with a fall of 0.87% to US$3.75 per pound on the London Metal Exchange.

Looking ahead this Tuesday, operators will be attentive to data on consumer price inflation in the United States, looking for clues about the possible direction of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. The European Central Bank and the Bank of England will also announce their position on rates on Thursday.

