Dollar Recovers from 15-Month Lows, Worst Weekly Performance in Eight Months

Title: US Dollar Rebounds from 15-Month Lows, but Worst Weekly Performance in Eight Months

The US dollar showed signs of recovery during early trading in Europe on Friday, bouncing back from its 15-month lows. The currency’s gains come as traders begin to speculate on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle nearing its end due to declining inflation.

As of 08:55 AM ET (0855 GMT), the US Dollar Index, which measures the dollar against a basket of six other major currencies, was up 0.2% at 99.620, having briefly dipped below the 100 level for the first time since April 2022.

However, despite this rebound, the dollar experienced its worst weekly performance in eight months, losing approximately 2.5% this week. The currency was weighed down by worse-than-expected US inflation data released earlier in the week, fueling views that the Federal Reserve is approaching the conclusion of its rate hike cycle.

According to ING analysts, these recent movements could signify the beginning of a significant market adjustment related to the clear signs of disinflation in the United States. They had predicted this outcome during the third quarter of 2023.

While a 25 basis point hike by the end of this month is still anticipated, another rate hike later this year is no longer the base case scenario.

The ongoing second quarter earnings season could also impact the Federal Reserve’s decision on further rate hikes. Top officials will closely monitor business and consumer demand, as well as provide their outlook for the rest of the year.

Today marks the beginning of the major banks’ quarterly reporting season, and traders will be on the lookout for any signs of instability following the market turmoil earlier this spring.

In other currency news, the euro dipped from its 16-month highs, down 0.2% to 1.1207, after reaching a fresh high of 1.1244 during the Asian trading session. The European Central Bank found relief in the 2.9% annual fall in euro-area consumer prices in June, which exceeded expectations.

The British pound also retreated slightly, falling 0.3% to 1.3096 after surpassing the 1.30 level on Thursday for the first time since April 2022. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen gained 0.2% against the dollar, putting it on track for its strongest week since January.

The Australian dollar experienced a 0.3% drop to 0.6869 due to monetary policy uncertainty following the appointment of Michele Bullock as the Reserve Bank of Australia’s first female central bank governor.

Lastly, the Chinese yuan remained near 1-month highs, down 0.3% to 7.1303, following a series of stronger-than-expected midpoint fixes by the People’s Bank of China.

In conclusion, the US dollar is showing signs of recovery, but its overall performance this week has been disappointing. Traders are closely monitoring inflation data and the ongoing earnings season, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s future rate hike decisions.

