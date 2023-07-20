Dollar Recovery Stalls as Australian Dollar Rallies on Strong Jobs Data

Title: US Dollar Stalls as Recovery Weakens, Australian Dollar Rallies on Strong Jobs Data

Summary: The US dollar’s recovery has hit a roadblock, causing it to lose ground in early trading on Thursday in Europe. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar gained momentum following positive jobs data, while the pound sterling continued to weaken. Investors are anxiously preparing for next week’s Federal Reserve meeting and are closely monitoring any signal of an extended pause in the rate hike cycle. Additionally, the euro rose amidst uncertainty surrounding the September meeting of the European Central Bank.

—

The US dollar struggled to maintain its recovery momentum on Thursday in Europe, resulting in a decline against a basket of major currencies. By 09:05 AM ET, the dollar index was down 0.1% at 99.900, although it maintained levels above the 15-month lows experienced earlier this week.

Investors are now shifting their focus to next week’s Federal Reserve meeting, where a 25 basis point rate increase is widely anticipated. While the dollar remains weak, traders are carefully balancing their positions ahead of the meeting amidst speculation about a potential pause in the rate hike cycle, considering the recent weakening in economic data.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the pound sterling continued its downward trajectory, slipping 0.2% to the 1.2916 level. Inflation data released on Wednesday revealed a greater-than-expected decline in the UK, dampening expectations of aggressive rate hikes by the Bank of England. The possibility of UK rates surpassing the current 5% level to reach 6% has become increasingly unlikely.

In the Eurozone, the euro experienced a modest uptick of 0.2% against the US dollar, reaching the 1.1217 level. The currency’s performance was fueled by inflation figures for June, which fell slightly below expectations. However, uncertainty surrounding the European Central Bank’s rate outlook prevailed, as policymakers have recently adopted a more pessimistic stance. While a rate increase is likely at the next week’s meeting, economists are divided on whether further hikes will follow in the near future.

Conversely, the Australian dollar gained 0.7% against the US dollar, reaching the 0.6820 level, following positive jobs data. The Australian labor market showcased robust growth, with an increase of 32,600 jobs in June, well-surpassing market forecasts of a 15,000 increase. These positive developments suggest that the Reserve Bank of Australia may consider additional rate hikes.

In other currency news, the Japanese yen weakened marginally by 0.1%, reaching the 139.48 level, as investors awaited the upcoming monetary policy meeting. Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan experienced a decline of 0.6%, settling at 7.1851, after the government intervened to provide support to the beleaguered currency.

As the trading day unfolds, market participants remain attentive to any developments that might impact the current currency trends. The upcoming Federal Reserve meeting holds significant implications, as it may provide critical insights into the future of the US dollar and global financial markets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

