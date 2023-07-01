Home » Dollar Remains Stable in Colombian Market as Unemployment Figures Decrease and Interest Rates Hold
Business

Dollar Remains Stable in Colombian Market as Unemployment Figures Decrease and Interest Rates Hold

by admin
Dollar Remains Stable in Colombian Market as Unemployment Figures Decrease and Interest Rates Hold

Title: Dollar Sees Slight Decrease, Trading Range Expected for the Weekend

Subtitle: Unemployment Figures and Interest Rates to Influence Dollar’s Performance Next Week

Date: July 1, 2023

The US dollar closed at $4,168 on June 30, reflecting a $7 decrease compared to the previous day. Analysts anticipate trading prices over the weekend to fluctuate between $4,200 and $4,155, as the currency remained below the $4,200 mark throughout the week.

The Representative Market Rate (TRM) for July 1, 2, 3, and 4 has been established at $4,177 by the Financial Superintendency. This indicates a range between $4,114 and $4,191 witnessed during the week. A breakdown of the TRM from June 26 to July 1 is as follows:

– Friday, June 30, 2023: 4,191.28 COP
– Thursday, June 29, 2023: 4,169.60 COP
– Wednesday, June 28, 2023: 4,152.48 COP
– Tuesday, June 27, 2023: 4,172.33 COP
– Monday, June 26, 2023: 4,168.88 COP
– Sunday, June 25, 2023: 4,168.88 COP
– Saturday, June 24, 2023: 4,168.88 COP
– Friday, June 23, 2023: 4,114.39 COP

Looking ahead to the following week, market experts at Valora Analitik predict that the dollar’s performance will be influenced by two key factors: unemployment figures and interest rates set by the Bank of the Republic.

According to the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), the unemployment rate in the country experienced a slight decline, dropping from 10.7% in April to 10.5% in June. This data suggests a potential impact on the value of the dollar.

In terms of interest rates, the Banco de la República has decided to maintain current rates at 13.25% for the month of July. This decision aligns with inflation figures, which have recorded a decrease for the first time since 2020. Inflation is currently at 12.36%.

See also  DIY price observation: RTX3060 finally broke, but don't buy it yet - nVIDIA - cnBeta.COM

Market participants will closely monitor these economic indicators to gauge the potential movement and stability of the US dollar in the coming week.

(Note: The article is ready to be published)

You may also like

Trouble with the PKV? This is how privately...

Car manufacturers give wings to a 90 billion-dollar...

Non-swimmers: “A child on a unicorn – all...

Etecsa Extends International Recharge Promotion: Quintuplica tu balance...

Swearing, swearing and shows at Maxxi. She calls...

Hot spots – France mobilized again 45,000 police...

Tourism, Conflavoro: “Weather forecast errors put the sector...

More pension: From July, 100,000 pensioners will suddenly...

A thorny issue

The Russian ruble falls sharply – these are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy