Dollar Remains Stable in Colombian Market as Unemployment Figures Decrease and Interest Rates Hold

Title: Dollar Sees Slight Decrease, Trading Range Expected for the Weekend

Subtitle: Unemployment Figures and Interest Rates to Influence Dollar’s Performance Next Week

Date: July 1, 2023

The US dollar closed at $4,168 on June 30, reflecting a $7 decrease compared to the previous day. Analysts anticipate trading prices over the weekend to fluctuate between $4,200 and $4,155, as the currency remained below the $4,200 mark throughout the week.

The Representative Market Rate (TRM) for July 1, 2, 3, and 4 has been established at $4,177 by the Financial Superintendency. This indicates a range between $4,114 and $4,191 witnessed during the week. A breakdown of the TRM from June 26 to July 1 is as follows:

– Friday, June 30, 2023: 4,191.28 COP

– Thursday, June 29, 2023: 4,169.60 COP

– Wednesday, June 28, 2023: 4,152.48 COP

– Tuesday, June 27, 2023: 4,172.33 COP

– Monday, June 26, 2023: 4,168.88 COP

– Sunday, June 25, 2023: 4,168.88 COP

– Saturday, June 24, 2023: 4,168.88 COP

– Friday, June 23, 2023: 4,114.39 COP

Looking ahead to the following week, market experts at Valora Analitik predict that the dollar’s performance will be influenced by two key factors: unemployment figures and interest rates set by the Bank of the Republic.

According to the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), the unemployment rate in the country experienced a slight decline, dropping from 10.7% in April to 10.5% in June. This data suggests a potential impact on the value of the dollar.

In terms of interest rates, the Banco de la República has decided to maintain current rates at 13.25% for the month of July. This decision aligns with inflation figures, which have recorded a decrease for the first time since 2020. Inflation is currently at 12.36%.

Market participants will closely monitor these economic indicators to gauge the potential movement and stability of the US dollar in the coming week.

