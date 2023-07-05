Dollar Rises on Weak Chinese Data and Anticipation of Federal Reserve Meeting Minutes

Title: US Dollar Rises as Weak Chinese Data Dampens Investor Sentiment

Subtitle: Focus on Federal Reserve Meeting Minutes Amidst Dollar’s Limited Gains

The US dollar gained strength in early European trading today as weak activity data from China negatively impacted investor risk sentiment. This comes ahead of the highly anticipated release of the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

As of 02:50 ET (0650 GMT), the US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other major currencies, was trading 0.1% higher at 102.800.

Weak Chinese data has contributed to the dollar’s boost at the start of European trading as it holds its safe-haven status. A private survey revealed that China‘s services activity expanded at a slower pace in June, marking its weakest growth in the last five months. This serves as concerning evidence of a weak post-pandemic recovery in the world‘s second-largest economy.

The USD/CNY pair rose 0.3% to 7.2384, while the yuan remained close to its lowest levels in eight months. The disappointing services data follows an ongoing slowdown in China‘s manufacturing sector, raising doubts about the country’s economic recovery. China plays a crucial role as one of the main engines of regional growth.

While the dollar’s gains have been limited, the return of US traders from their Independence Day vacation has shifted focus towards the release of the minutes from the June Federal Reserve meeting. During this meeting, the US central bank decided to maintain interest rates after a series of 10 consecutive hikes. However, the Fed indicated that there would be two more hikes this year, with one expected in July. The released minutes will provide further insights into the ongoing debate around the balance of risks and the tightening of monetary policy.

EUR/USD traded relatively unchanged at 1.0878, awaiting the release of June services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) and Eurozone Composite PMI data. These figures are expected to confirm a slowdown in Europe’s economic recovery driven by consumption. Market analysts from ING noted the resistance in pushing the pair above the 1.10 benchmark due to uncertainty about the Fed’s tightening measures and support from the European Central Bank’s hawkish stance.

Additionally, the GBP/USD pair dipped 0.1% to 1.2703, awaiting UK services PMI data for June. On the other hand, the USD/JPY pair rose 0.2% to 144.69, still trading below the critical 145 level that prompted intervention from Japanese authorities last autumn.

Furthermore, the AUD/USD pair fell 0.2% to 0.6677, reflecting the impact of disappointing Chinese data and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision earlier in the week to hold interest rates at their highest level in 11 years despite persistently high inflationary pressure.

As investors eagerly await further developments in global economic indicators, the US dollar is expected to remain in focus as market participants navigate through the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes for clues on future monetary policy decisions.

Note: The article is based on the provided content and does not include any additional information.

