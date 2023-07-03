Title: Official and Blue Dollar Fluctuations in Argentina’s Currency Exchange Rates

Date: July 3, 2023

The official dollar in Argentina has witnessed a rise of $2 without taxes and is currently operating at $257 for purchases and $270 for sales, as reported by the Banco de news Argentina (BNA) on Monday. This increase follows a significant surge of $19 in June, indicating a consistent upward trend in the official dollar’s value.

On the other hand, the blue dollar has experienced a decline of $1, now trading at $488 for purchase and $493 for sale in the City of Buenos Aires. As a result, the gap between the blue dollar and the wholesale rate now stands at 91.08%. Interestingly, the blue dollar had accumulated a rise of $4 in June, making this recent drop a notable shift in its value.

A breakdown of the exchange rates for various alternatives to access the dollar in Argentina includes the following: Blue dollar ($493), Official dollar ($270), Solidarity dollar ($445.50), Card dollar ($472.50), Qatar dollar ($540), Wholesale dollar ($258), MEP dollar ($483.84), CCL dollar ($508.40), and Crypto dollar ($501.40).

The solidarity or savings dollar is currently operating at $445.50 and has increased by $143.14 this year. Originating from the official dollar rate, it further includes PAIS taxes (30%) and a 35% withholding as an advance of Profits.

Introduced on July 14, 2022, the card dollar, which entails a 10-point increase in the Earnings withholding, is trading at $472.50. It has climbed $151.81 so far in 2023, accumulating an increase of $232.75 upon its implementation.

The Qatar dollar, in effect since October 13, 2022, is valued at $540, reflecting an increase of $173.50 this year and $225.50 since inception. It is levied with an additional 25% on the Personal Assets tax for foreign operations over US$300 per month.

In the wholesale segment, the commercial dollar stands at $258, a movement up by one peso and thirty cents compared to the previous close. The Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) concluded June with a red balance of US$671 million after making purchases worth US$28.5 million. In contrast, May recorded a positive balance of US$852 million due to soybean dollar purchases.

The dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) begins the day at $508.40, marking an increase of $168.87 in 2023. This rate emerges from operations where investors buy Argentine papers in the local market and sell them abroad to obtain currencies for “hoarding.”

The MEP dollar, trading at $483.84 on official screens, has advanced by $154.56 this year. It is another exchange rate derived from the purchase and sale of shares or bonds, with the resulting currencies being deposited locally.

The exchange rate to access dollars through cryptocurrencies is currently set at $501.40. However, it is worth noting that prices might vary within the crypto ecosystem based on the virtual wallet used for transactions.

The gap between the blue dollar and the wholesale rate remains significant at 91.08%, with the wholesale exchange rate operating at $258. The wholesale market involves the participation of the BCRA, companies, banks, and exporters of grains and oilseeds that require foreign currency.

As Argentina continues to navigate its currency exchange rates, investors and individuals closely monitor these fluctuations, which can impact various sectors of the economy.

